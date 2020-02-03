Bonang's new champopo to retail at R799

Bonang Matheba's new MCC range, Prestige Reserve from House of BNG, is set to retail at R799 per bottle, and the first release will be limited to 4,500 bottles.

Moghel caused a stir at Sun Met2020 on Saturday with the unveiling of the limited Prestige Reserve.

Bonang told TshisaLIVE they drew inspiration from the honeycomb symbol which exudes sophistication and luxury.

“Because The House of BNG Prestige Reserve look is inspired by the bee and crown logo, we took the honeycomb symbol and expressed it in gold on the bottle’s black exterior sleeve, along with an embossed gold logo, all of which exudes sophistication and luxury.”

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE, B's team confirmed the latest addition to The House of BNG would retail at R799, and described it as a "flagship innovation" that is able to stand alongside some of the world's luxury brands.

Bonang said she was looking forward to the MCC range raking in awards.

“I sat down with wine-maker Jeff Grier, and, taking into account my own taste preferences, created a product that, I think, is the ultimate in luxury. We’re looking forward to this vintage being an award-winner.”

Woolworths, the exclusive retailer, said it would be available in the middle of March and there would be 4,500 bottles in the first release.