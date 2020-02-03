Brenda Mtambo defends Somizi & Mohale from homophobic comments

While many shared Brenda's sentiments, one user expressed his shock at the post and said “Satan is at work”.

He said the Bible was clear that their union was “against the will of God for his creation and reproduction of human life”.

Brenda made it clear that she would not tolerate such homophobia on her TL.

“Why do you guys like doing this on my posts? Like couldn’t you have posted your own and discuss, ke, These are people I love and I posted them because I wanted to celebrate them. This is my page. If you are not happy you can easily pass and say nothing.

“You guys like using the Bible when it’s suits you. Focus on why you are so concerned and check what the Bible says about that.”

Brenda added that she would post whatever she wanted to on her social media pages.

“This post is mine about people I love and I am close to. Post your own and have this conversation there."