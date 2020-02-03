How does Buhle Samuels deal with hate? She says a lil' prayer for you

In life, and even more so when you are a celebrity, you have to deal with often unsolicited hate, and sexy actress Buhle Samuels has learnt that sometimes taking the higher road is better than confrontation.

The actress, who often lands on social media trends list just for her body, took to Twitter to let her true fans know she isn't interested in reacting to the things the trolls say.

"You know some people say things to you in attempts to hurt you or dim your light. Before you take things personally discern whether this is about you or them. Learning the art of praying for souls that find pleasure in hurting others or yourself unwarranted is gold," she said.