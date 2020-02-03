How does Buhle Samuels deal with hate? She says a lil' prayer for you
In life, and even more so when you are a celebrity, you have to deal with often unsolicited hate, and sexy actress Buhle Samuels has learnt that sometimes taking the higher road is better than confrontation.
The actress, who often lands on social media trends list just for her body, took to Twitter to let her true fans know she isn't interested in reacting to the things the trolls say.
"You know some people say things to you in attempts to hurt you or dim your light. Before you take things personally discern whether this is about you or them. Learning the art of praying for souls that find pleasure in hurting others or yourself unwarranted is gold," she said.
It takes a strong character for one not to get easily offended by some of the things people say on the interet just for clout.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an earlier interview, Buhle credited her "strong character" to how she was brought up.
"I come from a very well-groomed background. I am a very strong character and (cyber) bullying that has been aimed at me as an adult comes at a time of my life where I have already overcome such in real life.
"I just smile and move on whenever I feel like an adult is trying to bully me in my space. It is a popular norm on social media but I am a survivor of such and I know how to handle such," she said.
Yes wena, ghel... good vibes only!