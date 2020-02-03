IN MEMES | DMF’s Thami failed, so moghel Thobs opened her own beer!

Social media users have found a new leader in Date My Family bachelorette Thobeka, after she opened her own beer with her teeth after her date's “bougie-style” failed.

Viewers watched with great interest as bachelor Thami went from family to family to try to get the perfect date.

Inconsistencies in the story about his background threw Twitter users off a couple of times and they felt he was lying through his teeth.

However, it wasn't until he chose his date, Thobeka, that his true colours were revealed. Thami failed to open Thobeka's beer because he tried to use a coke can to do so.

Where did he ever see that work even?

Anywho, after watching Thami fail dismally, moghel took matters into her own ... mouth.