IN MEMES | DMF’s Thami failed, so moghel Thobs opened her own beer!
Social media users have found a new leader in Date My Family bachelorette Thobeka, after she opened her own beer with her teeth after her date's “bougie-style” failed.
Viewers watched with great interest as bachelor Thami went from family to family to try to get the perfect date.
Inconsistencies in the story about his background threw Twitter users off a couple of times and they felt he was lying through his teeth.
However, it wasn't until he chose his date, Thobeka, that his true colours were revealed. Thami failed to open Thobeka's beer because he tried to use a coke can to do so.
Where did he ever see that work even?
Anywho, after watching Thami fail dismally, moghel took matters into her own ... mouth.
On behalf of all men, we don’t know this guy! @DateMyFamily_ZA #DateMyFamilly #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/IyrmqUpF4L— #IAm100%Black! (@skillzngobeni) February 3, 2020
The streets were a mess in reaction to Thobeka's skills.
Check out some of our faves.
Thami wenzani 🤣😂🤣🤣 use your teeth wena girl😁 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/HRi2xrQji0— Mandy Sibisi (@unathi123) February 2, 2020
Situation. Hahaha yesss moghel😂😂😂 what was moghuy trying to do on the other side mara #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/aIWQL7HQF2— Chef_Sibankie (@Lesiba_Lediga) February 2, 2020
Thobeka just made Thami her bitch by opening that beer #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/exllWVqOng— Pana 🤓 (@MartinSelokoe) February 2, 2020
The opening of the bottle situation, girl is a boss #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/zhK2ev6F5a— Lessy Lesego👑 (@LessyJantjie) February 2, 2020
Chesa wena girl 😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/IrosV0BvHO— Regomoditswe Moeketsi (@RD_Moeketsi) February 2, 2020
She used her teeth 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily— Lerato Priscilla Ramalatsa (@PriscillaRamal8) February 2, 2020
Gangster move pic.twitter.com/flXLYtgHbO
That tin situation #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/LFCI9U2CVH— 🦄IG: kim_motha👑 (@Kim_Motha) February 2, 2020
Corona proved to be tough to open😂😂😂 shae for the nigga. #DateMyFamily. SHOUT TO THE TANK for opening it like a boss pic.twitter.com/ENaMMvvBeh— THE HYPE MAN🎧🇸🇿 (@O3EATS_) February 2, 2020