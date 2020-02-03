TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | DMF’s Thami failed, so moghel Thobs opened her own beer!

03 February 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Thobeka's 'realness' won Twitter.
Thobeka's 'realness' won Twitter.
Image: Twitter/Date My Family

Social media users have found a new leader in Date My Family bachelorette Thobeka, after she opened her own beer with her teeth after her date's “bougie-style” failed.

Viewers watched with great interest as bachelor Thami went from family to family to try to get the perfect date.

Inconsistencies in the story about his background threw Twitter users off a couple of times and they felt he was lying through his teeth.

However, it wasn't until he chose his date, Thobeka, that his true colours were revealed. Thami failed to open Thobeka's beer because he tried to use a coke can to do so.

Where did he ever see that work even?

Anywho, after watching Thami fail dismally, moghel took matters into her own ... mouth.

The streets were a mess in reaction to Thobeka's skills.

Check out some of our faves.

MORE

IN MEMES | 'Alcoholics don't judge others' - DMF's Trudy wins SA over

When Trudy said: "Kea nwa kea bo tumpa!" the mood was set!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Can someone put DMF’s ‘delusional’ Tidimalo straight

Date My Family fans were infuriarted by Tidimalo's "attitude".
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Date My Family’s Mbali was a thirst trap for days

Can we make today a holiday and call it Mbali Appreciation Day?
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour TshisaLIVE
  3. Snaps of Bonang looking all sorts of flames at Demi-Leigh Tebow’s wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. House artist TNS slammed for not plastering his family home TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter dubs Cassper 'disrespectful' for not wearing all-white to #Somhale's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X