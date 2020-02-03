Lerato Kganyago has a new man, and it ain't Naked DJ

After months of playing hide and seek with their social media followers, Lerato Kganyago has decided to shut down rumours that she's dating Naked DJ once and for all.

The Metro FM presenter made it clear to Drum that she and Naked DJ are just good friends and, in fact, she is dating an amazing man who isn't in the entertainment industry.

“Naked and I have been having a blast playing mind games with our [social media] followers because they have not been able to figure out if we are truly dating or not. We enjoy reading the comments. Meanwhile, we are just close friends. I have not even had a small crush on him."

Lerato revealed that both she and Naked DJ are in separate relationships in which they are happy.

"I am taken by an amazing guy and he is definitely not in the entertainment industry," she said.

Lerato and Naked DJ (real name Quinton Masina) started getting closer in 2019. The closer they got, the more pictures they posted. While it was clearly a game for the pair, some fans were rooting for the "relationship" to be real.

However, Lerato has long since laughed them off and has said time and time again that she and the DJ are just friends.

"I love Naked with all my heart. He knows that. But we make amazing friends. He is my mate. Will always have his back. He’s been there for me, through a lot," she told her Twitter followers in a post late last year.

Lerato was one of the guests at the oh-so exclusive #SomhaleWhiteWedding, and took to Instagram to share that the union has inspired her to want to be someone's bride one day.

"I had the most beautiful evening ever. Dear God, I've changed my mind, I want to get married and have children. That's all I ask for."