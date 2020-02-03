SNAPS | Inside Itu Khune and his missus’ all-white baby shower
Itumeleng Khune and his missus, Sphelele Makhunga, are preparing to welcome their first child and held a fairytale all-white baby shower at the weekend.
It was a dream, with pink and white balloons everywhere, and gold trimmings on the tables.
There was also a huge couch and canopy where guests could take snaps.
And when the sun went down there was a party, at which mama bear broke it down on the dance floor.
Fans flooded social media with messages congratulating the couple and predicting the arrival of a “little princess”.
Cava some snaps from the baby shower: