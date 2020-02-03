TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Itu Khune and his missus’ all-white baby shower

03 February 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Itu and his bae are expecting their first child.
Image: Itu Khune Instagram

Itumeleng Khune and his missus, Sphelele Makhunga, are preparing to welcome their first child and held a fairytale all-white baby shower at the weekend.

It was a dream, with pink and white balloons everywhere, and gold trimmings on the tables.

There was also a huge couch and canopy where guests could take snaps.

And when the sun went down there was a party, at which mama bear broke it down on the dance floor.

Fans flooded social media with messages congratulating the couple and predicting the arrival of a “little princess”.

Cava some snaps from the baby shower:

Sphelele Makhunga and Itu Khune's baby shower took place at the weekend.
Image: Sphelele Makhunga's Instagram Stories
Friends and family were there to celebrate with the couple.
Image: Sphelele Makhunga's Instagram Stories
After the baby shower, mama hit the dancefloor.
Image: Sphelele Makhunga's Instagram Stories
Fans have predicted the arrival of a 'little princess'.
Image: Sphelele Makhunga's Instagram Stories

