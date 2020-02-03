Unathi Nkayi on Kaya FM hate: People who think I'm old are insecure

Radio personality Unathi Nkayi has clapped back at those who have shaded her return to radio, telling TshisaLIVE that those who say she is too old for radio are insecure about what they have achieved.

The former Metro FM breakfast show host announced that she will be taking over Bridget Masinga's show on Kaya FM from March.

While many were excited by the news, some naysayers said she should make room for younger talent.

Unathi hit back: “People who obsess about age are people who are insecure about what they have achieved at their age. Do they expect a 19-year-old to host Kaya FM? Kaya doesn't speak to 19-years-olds, it speaks to my generation.

“I don't engage in age issues. I don't speak age,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Unathi found an ally in radio veteran Kgomotso Moeketsi, who took to Twitter at the weekend to weigh in on the debate.