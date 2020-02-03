Unathi Nkayi on Kaya FM hate: People who think I'm old are insecure
The radio personality spills the tea on joining the station & what fans can expect
Radio personality Unathi Nkayi has clapped back at those who have shaded her return to radio, telling TshisaLIVE that those who say she is too old for radio are insecure about what they have achieved.
The former Metro FM breakfast show host announced that she will be taking over Bridget Masinga's show on Kaya FM from March.
While many were excited by the news, some naysayers said she should make room for younger talent.
Unathi hit back: “People who obsess about age are people who are insecure about what they have achieved at their age. Do they expect a 19-year-old to host Kaya FM? Kaya doesn't speak to 19-years-olds, it speaks to my generation.
“I don't engage in age issues. I don't speak age,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Unathi found an ally in radio veteran Kgomotso Moeketsi, who took to Twitter at the weekend to weigh in on the debate.
I’m looking at the comments on Unathi joining the Rosebank station and am so offended for her by people calling 40 year old her ‘OLD’. It’s amazing how young people see ageing as a curse until someone dies at 41 and they call them young. Ageing is a privilege and radio is a skill— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) February 1, 2020
You are ignorant, that station’s target market isn’t for young people.— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) February 1, 2020
Unathi won't let the hate get to her and said she was looking forward to the journey ahead.
“I'm tremendously honoured, if I could tell you the truth. I'm honoured, excited, nervous to be given the task to start a new decade with the station.
This will be Unathi's first radio gig since she took a break three years ago.
“I needed time to take care of myself and heal. I left radio at an emotional time in my life. I never wanted to be an angry broadcaster.
“You hear of some broadcasters who are always angry on-air or they treat their platforms as their personal therapy session. I never wanted to be that for the South African audience.”