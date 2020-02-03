TshisaLIVE

Unathi Nkayi on Kaya FM hate: People who think I'm old are insecure

The radio personality spills the tea on joining the station & what fans can expect

03 February 2020 - 12:54 By Masego Seemela
Unathi Nkayi will be taking over from Bridget Masinga.
Image: Instagram/Unathi Msengana

Radio personality Unathi Nkayi has clapped back at those who have shaded her return to radio, telling TshisaLIVE that those who say she is too old for radio are insecure about what they have achieved.

The former Metro FM breakfast show host announced that she will be taking over Bridget Masinga's show on Kaya FM from March.

While many were excited by the news, some naysayers said she should make room for younger talent.

Unathi hit back: “People who obsess about age are people who are insecure about what they have achieved at their age. Do they expect a 19-year-old to host Kaya FM? Kaya doesn't speak to 19-years-olds, it speaks to my generation.

“I don't engage in age issues. I don't speak age,” she told TshisaLIVE. 

Unathi found an ally in radio veteran Kgomotso Moeketsi, who took to Twitter at the weekend to weigh in on the debate.

Unathi won't let the hate get to her and said she was looking forward to the journey ahead.

“I'm tremendously honoured, if I could tell you the truth. I'm honoured, excited, nervous to be given the task to start a new decade with the station.

This will be Unathi's first radio gig since she took a break three years ago. 

“I needed time to take care of myself and heal. I left radio at an emotional time in my life. I never wanted to be an angry broadcaster.

“You hear of some broadcasters who are always angry on-air or they treat their platforms as their personal therapy session. I never wanted to be that for the South African audience.”

