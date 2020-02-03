WATCH | Sho and Moonchild SLAYED the hell out of #BudXMiami

Mzansi was properly represented at this weekend's Super Bowl LIV in Miami, thanks to Sho Madjozi and Moonchild Sanelly.

The two powerhouse performers did the most to conquer the stage, wowing fans with their presence and energy.

Sho lit it up with Diplo and, of course, left her mark with her high-energy dancing and colourful Xitsonga-inspired outfits, such as the tinguvu skirt.

“The entire world is looking at us for what is happening next, culturally, musically etc. It’s so clear that Africa is leading the way trend-wise. The best part is that we are just being our authentic selves, being proud of our heritage and telling our stories,” Sho said.

Moonchild also brought the house down with an impromptu set with Diplo.

The pair formed part of a stellar line-up that included global superstars The Black Eyed Peas and Halsey.

Watch some of the magical moments below: