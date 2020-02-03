TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sho and Moonchild SLAYED the hell out of #BudXMiami

03 February 2020 - 09:30 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Sho Madjozi lived her best life in the States at the weekend and had tons of fun with US star Masego.
Sho Madjozi lived her best life in the States at the weekend and had tons of fun with US star Masego.
Image: Twitter/Sho Madjozi

Mzansi was properly represented at this weekend's Super Bowl LIV in Miami, thanks to Sho Madjozi and Moonchild Sanelly.

The two powerhouse performers did the most to conquer the stage, wowing fans with their presence and energy.

Sho lit it up with Diplo and, of course, left her mark with her high-energy dancing and colourful Xitsonga-inspired outfits, such as the tinguvu skirt.

“The entire world is looking at us for what is happening next, culturally, musically etc. It’s so clear that Africa is leading the way trend-wise. The best part is that we are just being our authentic selves, being proud of our heritage and telling our stories,” Sho said.

Moonchild also brought the house down with an impromptu set with Diplo.

The pair formed part of a stellar line-up that included global superstars The Black Eyed Peas and Halsey.

Watch some of the magical moments below:

MORE

Sho Madjozi has got all the looks, and we rate them

Iyo! Sho Madjozi continues to slay her signature looks
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH | Kapow! 'Queen Sono' trailer is everything you need to see

The girl is focused!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sho Madjozi is on the BBC's list of big artists to watch out for in 2020, and we're so proud!

Sis stays winning!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN UP! Moonchild makes it clear: 'This is the year you will respect me'

"I remember Simphiwe Dana, my big sis, called me and said, 'Teach them to respect you'"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour TshisaLIVE
  3. Snaps of Bonang looking all sorts of flames at Demi-Leigh Tebow’s wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. House artist TNS slammed for not plastering his family home TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter dubs Cassper 'disrespectful' for not wearing all-white to #Somhale's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X