Bonang hits back at claims her champopo range is 'a front' to exploit black business

Bonang hit back at claims that her new champopo range, Prestige Reserve from House of BNG, was “a front” to cash in on interest in black business.

The media mogul caused a stir at Sun Met 2020 on Saturday when she unveiled the range.

B's team confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the latest addition to The House of BNG would retail for R799 and described it as a “flagship innovation” that was able to stand alongside some of the world's luxury brands.

The first release would be limited to 4,500 bottles, sold exclusively at Woolworths.

The price sparked fierce debate on social media, with one user saying Bonang was being used as a front.

“I won't be paying that ridiculous amount in the name of supporting black business,” the user added.

Bonang was not here for a fight and told the follower to “stay pressed”.