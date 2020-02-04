Bonang hits back at claims her champopo range is 'a front' to exploit black business
B also put a hater in their place for asking where her boyfriend was
Bonang hit back at claims that her new champopo range, Prestige Reserve from House of BNG, was “a front” to cash in on interest in black business.
The media mogul caused a stir at Sun Met 2020 on Saturday when she unveiled the range.
B's team confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the latest addition to The House of BNG would retail for R799 and described it as a “flagship innovation” that was able to stand alongside some of the world's luxury brands.
The first release would be limited to 4,500 bottles, sold exclusively at Woolworths.
The price sparked fierce debate on social media, with one user saying Bonang was being used as a front.
“I won't be paying that ridiculous amount in the name of supporting black business,” the user added.
Bonang was not here for a fight and told the follower to “stay pressed”.
While in a clapback mood, B also rounded on those who asked where her boyfriend was, telling a follower to “drink water”.
When told the follower was joking, she said no-one was laughing.
Prestige Reserve from House of BNG is available from March and Bonang predicted it would rake in awards.
She told TshisaLIVE that the inspiration for the design of the bottle came from the honeycomb symbol: “Because The House of BNG Prestige Reserve look is inspired by the bee and crown logo, we took the honeycomb symbol and expressed it in gold on the bottle’s black exterior sleeve, along with an embossed gold logo, all of which exudes sophistication and luxury.”