TshisaLIVE

'I forgive you' - Mam’Mkhize hits back at Twitter fashion police

04 February 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Mam’Mkhize is not bothered by critics who judge her fashion sense.
Mam’Mkhize is not bothered by critics who judge her fashion sense.
Image: Shauwn Mkhize/ Instagram

Durban businesswoman and reality show star Shauwn Mkhize is not fazed by fashion critics who continue to ridicule her sense of style.

The businesswoman has had tongues wagging since the premiere of her reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize, where she shows off her lavish lifestyle and what her life is all about.

On social media Shauwn has been dragged for her fashion time and time again, with some echoing the phrase “money can’t buy you style” on most of her posts.

The businesswoman recently clapped back at negative comments she received for the outfit she wore to Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s white wedding.

She told critics she was all about staying in her own lane, and was not comparing herself to anyone.

“As for those who were judging and not happy about me going to Somizi's wedding, I forgive you too. I didn’t come to this world to judge anyone, I taught myself to stick to my own lane and not compete or judge anyone.”

Feeling she needed to preach louder, Mam'Mkhize took to Instagram to tell her haters she forgives them.

“Thanks to everyone that viewed #Kwamammkhize yesterday and thanks for the love. You guys have no idea how grateful I am and how your love heals me from all the pains I’ve endured in my life.

“As for the critics I have seen and read all your comments, especially on Twitter, but I forgive all of you.”

Shauwn said we all have "different ideologies or dishes, shops and opinions".

View this post on Instagram

Thanks to everyone that viewed #kwamammkhize yesterday & thanks for the ❤️ love .You guys have no idea how grateful I am & how your love heals me from all the pains I’ve endured in my life . As for the critics I have seen and read all your comments especially on Twitter, but I forgive all of you. I understand in life we have different taste in foods as well as in clothing, that’s why we have different ideologies / dishes , shops & Opinions. Not everyone has an opportunity to see international runways As for those who were judging & not happy about me going to Somizi wedding I forgive you too.I didn’t come to this world to judge anyone, I taught myself to stick on my own lane and don’t compete or judge anyone hence I am always a happy soul Love you all happy Friday

A post shared by KwaMamMkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) on

WATCH | Somizi 'cried like a baby' over DJ Black Coffee's surprise performance at #SomhaleUnion

"My dreams came true last night. What a pleasant surprise."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | 'I'm yours till death' - a glimpse into Somhale’s TV wedding special

From Nubian queens to red bottoms, Somhale's wedding special is going to be lit!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Diamond encrusted rings, real crowns & all white glam - inside Somhale's white wedding

Forget the royal wedding, this was true glam!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour TshisaLIVE
  3. Snaps of Bonang looking all sorts of flames at Demi-Leigh Tebow’s wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Sjava on being 'barred' from burning imphepho on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Mmatema & hubby are serious parent goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
X