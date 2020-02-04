'I forgive you' - Mam’Mkhize hits back at Twitter fashion police

Durban businesswoman and reality show star Shauwn Mkhize is not fazed by fashion critics who continue to ridicule her sense of style.

The businesswoman has had tongues wagging since the premiere of her reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize, where she shows off her lavish lifestyle and what her life is all about.

On social media Shauwn has been dragged for her fashion time and time again, with some echoing the phrase “money can’t buy you style” on most of her posts.

The businesswoman recently clapped back at negative comments she received for the outfit she wore to Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s white wedding.

She told critics she was all about staying in her own lane, and was not comparing herself to anyone.

“As for those who were judging and not happy about me going to Somizi's wedding, I forgive you too. I didn’t come to this world to judge anyone, I taught myself to stick to my own lane and not compete or judge anyone.”