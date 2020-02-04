TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba on being away from Bean: I cried on the inside like a winner

04 February 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Actress Linda Mtoba has to get used to doing things without her baby.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie

For the first time since becoming a mom, actress Linda Mtoba spent a full day away from her daughter, and surprised herself by handling her emotions like "a winner".

The actress took to Instagram to share that despite the obvious difficulty of coping without her baby being next to her, she managed to have fun on her first weekend away from her baby.

"This is the best we could do. I had such a fun weekend truly feeling like I’m finding a balance between being a mom and being me."

Readjusting to life after giving birth comes with a string of challenges for the new mom, and for Linda, going out for the first time since the arrival of Baby Bean did the most to her.

Linda admitted she had a young moment of sadness when her tears almost escaped because she couldn't handle how much she missed her baby girl. 

"Even though the new me needs to open the car door and manually let out some milk now and then during the night, we move. I did have a moment where I wanted to cry cause I missed her so much (first time leaving her overnight and being in a different province). I cried on the inside like a winner."

Well, you are a winner mommy, and a hot lookin' one at that!

TshisaLIVE
