'So proud of you': Priyanka Chopra gushes over Pearl Thusi

Since the release of the Queen Sono trailer last week, actress Pearl Thusi has received a major nod from fans and friends worldwide.

Pearl got tonnes of praise for her acting and stunts in the action-packed series. One person who was particularly proud of Pearl's performance was Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who took to Twitter to say she was looking forward to watching the series.

“So proud of you Pearl, this looks amazing! Can’t wait!.”