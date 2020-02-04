'So proud of you': Priyanka Chopra gushes over Pearl Thusi
Since the release of the Queen Sono trailer last week, actress Pearl Thusi has received a major nod from fans and friends worldwide.
Pearl got tonnes of praise for her acting and stunts in the action-packed series. One person who was particularly proud of Pearl's performance was Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who took to Twitter to say she was looking forward to watching the series.
“So proud of you Pearl, this looks amazing! Can’t wait!.”
So proud of u @PearlThusi this looks amazing! Can’t wait! 💋 https://t.co/c4W3HvIEmW— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2020
Feeling the love from her former Quantico castmate, Pearl said: “Thank you sis! I learn from the best!”
Thank you sis! I learn from the best! 😘 https://t.co/lBIePYq0oZ— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) February 1, 2020
Serving powerful punches and kicks, the six-episode series is set to have people glued to their seats as they watch Queen Sono fight crime to protect the people of Africa.
The synopsis: After the assassination of her mother, Queen Sono grows up to become a kick-ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa. During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother's death, sparking her own truth-finding mission.
The action series is set to premiere on February 28 on Netflix.