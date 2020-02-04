TshisaLIVE

Tasha Cobbs Leonard cancels SA shows due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

04 February 2020 - 12:39 By Patience Bambalele
Tasha Cobbs Leonard has postponed her SA tour.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard has postponed her SA tour.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Tasha Cobbs Leonard's much-anticipated  South African tour that was scheduled to happen this coming weekend has been postponed.

The international gospel star was set to have two performances at the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, on Saturday and Sunday.

Cobbs Leonard would have shared the stage with local greats such as Ntokozo Mbambo, Khaya Mthethwa, Ayanda Ntazi and Nokwethemba Mchunu.

According to the organisers, Gospel Concert Events, the two concerts were postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"We are in discussions with Tasha Cobbs Ministries to re-schedule new dates for October 2020. We apologise to concert fans for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the shows."

All tickets purchased via Computicket’s website and call centre will automatically be fully refunded to the credit card used for the purchase.

Those who have bought their tickets in-store would need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full cancellation.

The cut-off date for all refunds will be March 5 2020. No refund requests will be entertained after this date.

Boyz II Men are coming to SA: Here are five of our absolute favourite jams from the band

The band celebrates its 25th birthday this year
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sorry, fam! Drake is not coming to Mzansi

"Drake rumors are fake please make sure you don’t pay for any tickets, unless announced by Drake. Stay woke it’s 2020"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA

T.I. has got famous South African friends.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour TshisaLIVE
  3. Snaps of Bonang looking all sorts of flames at Demi-Leigh Tebow’s wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Sjava on being 'barred' from burning imphepho on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Mmatema & hubby are serious parent goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
X