TshisaLIVE

'It was my fault': Somizi takes the blame for Cassper's wedding outfit moemish

05 February 2020 - 09:38 By Masego Seemela
Somizi has stood up for his buddy, Cassper Nyovest.
Somizi has stood up for his buddy, Cassper Nyovest.
Image: YouTube/ Karen Zoid

Somizi has hit back at claims that rapper Cassper Nyovest was “clout chasing” when he wore the wrong outfit to his and Mohale's white wedding, telling Mzansi he was to blame for the mishap.

Social media users were up in arms last week when the rapper failed to keep to the “all-white” theme at the much anticipated #Somhale nuptials.

After Cass was ridiculed and labelled an “attention-seeker”, his “uncle”, SomG, stepped in to set the record straight.

Somizi shared a video on Instagram this week saying he informally invited Cassper to the wedding and forgot to remind his event planners to let the rapper know the dress code.

“So, what happened was that I requested him to come and perform at the wedding over the phone. We were texting each other and talking over the phone.

“And when he agreed to perform I did not hand over the information to the wedding planners so that they could send the same information they sent to all the guests, like the theme and so forth. I was just communicating with him at the time ...”

Somizi added that the rapper had issues getting into the venue, with security initially refusing him entry.

“He tried to get a hold of me, but because there were no cellphones allowed he couldn't. So, I feel bad that he got attacked for something he had nothing to do with.

“So please SA, understand that it is not his fault.”

“It's completely my fault and again, to Cassper, thank you so much, my friend. The friend that you are, even after being as frustrated as you were in the beginning, you still made an effort to make sure that you came in and performed for your friend. I love you and I thank you. Anything you need, let me know.” 

Cassper replied to the video, saying he didn't expect SomG to respond to the hate publicly, because they had spoken privately about the matter.

“But it shows that you will show up for me as I will do for you. You should be enjoying your new marriage, but you took the time and posted this. Thank you. Love you, my dawg. Congrats again,” Cassper said.

MORE

Somizi explains why he unplugged his wedding guests: We wanted people to engage

Somizi and Mohale gave their guests cameras for the day!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Brenda Mtambo defends Somizi & Mohale from homophobic comments

Brenda is here for Somhale, no matter what the haters say.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Chasing clout or a publicity stunt? Twitter divided over Cassper Nyovest's outfit choice for #Somhale's wedding

Cassper Nyovest did not stick to the theme at Somizi and Mohale's wedding and Twitter is trying to make sense of it all.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Smitten' Cassper takes his shot with Zozibini Tunzi TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang hits back at claims her champopo range is 'a front' to exploit black ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Sjava on being 'barred' from burning imphepho on stage TshisaLIVE
  5. A-Reece 'crashes the internet' with Cotton Fest performance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X