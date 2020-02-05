LISTEN | Dawn Thandeka King on 'dark times' and finding love again

“We are not just fellow actors.There is a sisterhood on set. That is something you wouldn't know unless you are part of the cast or visit the set. You will see how we all interact and take time to pour our hearts out to each other. We are a family.”

Dawn has since found love again and is in a good space at the moment, but there are no plans for a wedding just yet.

“I am not really going to rush into marriage right now. I just came from a 13-year marriage so I would not want to rush into anything. I am happy the way I am, and I am not pressured into doing anything. I am just enjoying being a mom.”

Dawn said she was open with her children about the struggles she went through after her divorce, and said she has found strength from opening up about her battles with depression.

“I realise the importance of the platform I have. I realise the importance of speaking out, because if I don't speak out about it, who will? I guess I will forever speak about depression and about the importance of taking care of yourself because taking care of myself was the one thing that brought me back.”