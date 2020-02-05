Mzansi actresses tip their hats to Sindi Dlathu for her 'spectacular' acting
Mzansi actresses have come out in numbers to commend Sindi Dlathu for her recent work in The River — an emotionally charged performance as a grieving mother.
The award-winning actress, who plays Lindiwe Dikana, has been a marvel to watch and fellow actresses gave her the shout-out she deserves.
The current storyline sees her burying her youngest daughter, Mbali ( Zenokuhle Maseko), after she dies in a car accident.
The scene from Tuesday's episode sealed the deal!
Give Sindi Dlathu all them awards man 😫😫😫😫 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/6CJiOu1Uqg— Ayanda M* (@Ayola_M) February 4, 2020
The amount of emotion Sindi has devoted to her character has left viewers all over Africa shook and her peers filled with admiration.
Masasa Mbangeni, Dineo Langa (née Moeketsi), Nokuthula Mavuso, Zenande Mfenyana and many others sang Sindi's praises on the TL.
Scandal!'s Masasa voiced concern for Sindi's well-being: “I am always in awe of the places Sindi Dlathu goes for Lindiwe. I literally watch & get goosebumps. I also feel so concerned for her because I know how draining shooting at that level of emotional intensity can be. What a Queen. I stan! Daily!”
Here are some of the compliments Sindi received from her peers:
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 what beautiful work @S_Dlathu 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #TheRiver1Magic— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) February 4, 2020
Yoh Modisa!!! @S_Dlathu waze wakhipha nesbibithwane sam'! Siyabonga. Angisena mazwi. #TheRiver1Magic— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) February 4, 2020
The momentum of my tears is still in full force. Trying to pull myself towards myself but whoo, kubi Mntase. Sishonelwe, uMbali usishiyile. #TheRiver1Magic— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) February 4, 2020
Yoh Masasa. I am moved each time. She is present every single moment!— Nolwazi Shange (@NolwaziNgubeni) February 4, 2020
Sindi Dlathu's work on this particular story...spectacular!#TheRiver1Magic— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) February 4, 2020
My heart is still aching 💔 Big ups to the cast & crew of #TheRiver1Magic 💐💐👏🏽👏🏽— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) February 4, 2020
My Queen deserves a SAFTA this year... Give Sindi Dlathu all her awards👑👑👑 Her consistency since being SA's Sweetheart "Thandaza" till her transition into Lindiwe has been everything!!!😭😭🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🙌🏽 Madlabantu nga'i1!!!😍 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/mwJYnKEa8n— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) February 4, 2020
#TheRiver1Magic May we discuss how real this looks.....ai fok....this cast murdered it pic.twitter.com/NniIB7ji6g— Bare Pali ong ketsang (@LisMashe) February 4, 2020