Mzansi actresses tip their hats to Sindi Dlathu for her 'spectacular' acting

Mzansi actresses have come out in numbers to commend Sindi Dlathu for her recent work in The River — an emotionally charged performance as a grieving mother.

The award-winning actress, who plays Lindiwe Dikana, has been a marvel to watch and fellow actresses gave her the shout-out she deserves.

The current storyline sees her burying her youngest daughter, Mbali ( Zenokuhle Maseko), after she dies in a car accident.

The scene from Tuesday's episode sealed the deal!