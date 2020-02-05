TshisaLIVE

Mzansi actresses tip their hats to Sindi Dlathu for her 'spectacular' acting

05 February 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sindi Dlathu has reminded her followers why she is an award-winning actress.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Mzansi actresses have come out in numbers to commend Sindi Dlathu for her recent work in The River — an emotionally charged performance as a grieving mother.

The award-winning actress, who plays Lindiwe Dikana, has been a marvel to watch and fellow actresses gave her the shout-out she deserves.

The current storyline sees her burying her youngest daughter, Mbali ( Zenokuhle Maseko), after she dies in a car accident.

The scene from Tuesday's episode sealed the deal!

The amount of emotion Sindi has devoted to her character has left viewers all over Africa shook and her peers filled with admiration.

Masasa Mbangeni, Dineo Langa (née Moeketsi), Nokuthula Mavuso, Zenande Mfenyana and many others sang Sindi's praises on the TL.

Scandal!'s Masasa voiced concern for Sindi's well-being: “I am always in awe of the places Sindi Dlathu goes for Lindiwe. I literally watch & get goosebumps. I also feel so concerned for her because I know how draining shooting at that level of emotional intensity can be. What a Queen. I stan! Daily!”

Here are some of the compliments Sindi received from her peers: 

