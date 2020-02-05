POLL | Would you fork our R799 for Bonang's new champopo?

“We took the honeycomb symbol and expressed it in gold on the bottle's black exterior sleeve, along with an embossed gold logo, all of which exudes sophistication and luxury.”

According to Bonang's team, the MCC Prestige has been maturing for “several years.”

Bonang launched her Brut and a Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) in March 2019 at a star-studded event at the Riboville boutique in Johannesburg. This saw her become the first black woman to make the list of the Cap Classique Producers Association.