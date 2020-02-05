TshisaLIVE

POLL | Boity's reality show debuts on Wednesday, what do you want to see?

05 February 2020 - 09:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Boity Thulo's new reality show, 'Boity: Own Your Throne' debuts on BET on Wednesday.
Boity Thulo's new reality show, 'Boity: Own Your Throne' debuts on BET on Wednesday.
Image: Via Boity Thulo Instagram

TV presenter and rapper Boity Thulo's reality show, Boity: Own Your Throne, will air on BET on Wednesday, after weeks of teasers on Instagram.

In an interview with Sunday Times, the rapper said the show will give an authentic view of who she is, how she gets her deals and her relationship with her mother, who she joked frequently borrows her clothes.

“The reality show was to give my followers, my fans and supporters an honest, authentic context of who I am. I think I'm as honest and real as I can be on the show.” 

