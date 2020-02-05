TshisaLIVE

Reason ready to 'work' with this talented schoolkid rapper

'There’s no tertiary education for rapping'

05 February 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Reason wants to give back to a new generation of young rappers.
Reason wants to give back to a new generation of young rappers.
Image: Instagram/ Reason

Although some could argue that rapping is a skill that can't be taught, Reason has plans to do some “work” with a talented young schoolboy.

The rapper's interest in the boy stems from a video that was shared on social media. It shows the pupil surrounded by his mates, rapping over an acapella beat.

Taken by the boy's skills, Reason said he was going to pay him a visit this Friday.

“Wait, is that Bedfordview High? OK dope. I’ma pull up on you on Friday. We got some work to do,” he wrote.

While some praised the boy for his rap skills, others advised that he should focus on school and leave the rap life alone.

As the debate grew, one confused tweep posed a question, asking why so many considered it a good thing for him to stay in school and not pursue a future in music.

“Why y'all still saying the dude must still continue with school? For what good reason?”

Reason shut down the haters, saying the boy needed to develop his skills. He gave some advice on what he should study in order to thrive in the rap game.

“As a rapper, he needs to develop other skills or traits. There’s no tertiary education for rapping, so study fields that support it: business, marketing, film, sound engineering, digital, anything - even if it’s self-teaching.

"It’s investing in yourself before the world invests in you.”

