Reason ready to 'work' with this talented schoolkid rapper

Although some could argue that rapping is a skill that can't be taught, Reason has plans to do some “work” with a talented young schoolboy.

The rapper's interest in the boy stems from a video that was shared on social media. It shows the pupil surrounded by his mates, rapping over an acapella beat.

Taken by the boy's skills, Reason said he was going to pay him a visit this Friday.

“Wait, is that Bedfordview High? OK dope. I’ma pull up on you on Friday. We got some work to do,” he wrote.