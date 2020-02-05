TshisaLIVE

'This is a passion project': Masechaba clears the air on abuse insurance

05 February 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Masechaba Ndlovu's insurance policy aims to help victims of domestic violence and other crimes.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Masechaba Ndlovu recently launched her new insurance policy, called My Personal Lifeline (MPLL). However, the policy was met with negative criticism from people on social media, who accused Masechaba of trying to “capitalise on people’s misfortunes”.

The policy aims to help victims of domestic violence, trauma, assault and other crimes.

As a survivor of sexual abuse herself, Masechaba told TshisaLIVE that this project was driven by her passion to make a difference in the lives’ of others.

“This is a passion project. Making a difference in people’s lives cannot be driven purely by business principles, even if we are charging for these services. We charge for these services because it costs money to produce these services. We are not a government-funded entity,” she said.

“Due to very personal experiences, gender-based violence has always been an issue that I’ve stood up against – sometimes to my own detriment.”

The former Metro FM presenter explained that she wasn’t only the face of the product but an equity owner as well.

In 2018 Masechaba landed in hot water after she confronted musician Babes Wodumo about allegedly being abused.

“On the Babes Wodumo issue, I strongly believe that crime is not a private matter,” she  said, adding that before the interview, she had already taken the necessary measures to ensure that the musician would be protected.

The controversial interview went viral and has been reported to have been the reason the presenter’s contract was not renewed.

Masechaba added that being a victim of two home invasions recently left her feeling vulnerable and highlighted the need for a product such as the one she’s offering South Africans — and of course she saw a gap in the market.

“I’m an entrepreneur by nature, always assessing needs in the market and finding solutions. That's why 'social entrepreneurship' makes sense to me — do well by doing good.”

