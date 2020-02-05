'This is a passion project': Masechaba clears the air on abuse insurance

Masechaba Ndlovu recently launched her new insurance policy, called My Personal Lifeline (MPLL). However, the policy was met with negative criticism from people on social media, who accused Masechaba of trying to “capitalise on people’s misfortunes”.

The policy aims to help victims of domestic violence, trauma, assault and other crimes.

As a survivor of sexual abuse herself, Masechaba told TshisaLIVE that this project was driven by her passion to make a difference in the lives’ of others.

“This is a passion project. Making a difference in people’s lives cannot be driven purely by business principles, even if we are charging for these services. We charge for these services because it costs money to produce these services. We are not a government-funded entity,” she said.

“Due to very personal experiences, gender-based violence has always been an issue that I’ve stood up against – sometimes to my own detriment.”