Twitter shook after Emtee's producer Ruff 'shuts down' Cassper collabo idea
Ruff basically said Emtee and Cassper don’t need to collaborate coz Mufasa will claim to be the one who gave Emtee his juice back!
Fans of Emtee and Cassper Nyovest had to pause their celebrations over a pending collaboration between the two rappers after Emtee's friend and producer Ruff accused Cassper of wanting to hop on Emtee's comeback train of fame.
Answering a fan question, Cassper revealed that he and Emtee planned to do a song together soon. The collabo would solidify the reunion of the two rappers who had previously been beefing before they made up late last year.
“I'm out of town now but as soon as I'm back we gon' lock-in and get it done. Cassper and Emtee on a record? That's a platinum record waiting to happen,” Cassper said.
The fan celebration was cut short, thanks to African Trap Movement producer Ruff, who in an attempt to “support” Emtee, alleged that Cass had ulterior motives with Emtee. In one tweet, the ATM producer said his issue with Cassper had to do with his assumption that the Tito Mboweni rapper would claim credit for Emtee's comeback.
“The biggest problem with guy is 'he’s gonna claim that he helped Emtee to bounce back kanti Emtee is already doing his own shit without anyone’s help'. We all know that this guy is childish.if it wasn’t that 'wave' song he was not even gonna tweet anything about Emtee.”
Cassper didn't take kindly to the tweets and even seemingly “pulled out” of the said collabo. But not before he let Ruff know that he and Emtee had spoken and agreed to work together before he tweeted about it.
“Just so you know, Emtee and I spoke on the phone last week already before I tweeted about us doing a song. I personally booked Emtee for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng last year before the Wave song. Man, you Hip hop niggas are weirdos. Wtf is wrong with two black boys coming together? Tf bro?”
Ruff continued to sub-tweet Cassper, choosing to answer anyone but him.
Read the full heated tweet exchange below.
Im outa town now but as soon as im back we gone lock in and get it done. Cassper and Emtee on a record? Thats a platinum record waiting to happen. Cause we #GoodForThat https://t.co/hhxy9G9eSx— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 4, 2020
Begging? Lol... Ayt cool then, you know what? I thought a collabo with Emtee would excite the hip hop community and be good for the game but I'll just go back to my corner and keep it moving. Shap shap!!! https://t.co/8GmvadgQID— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 4, 2020
I did not miss these politics at all. The reason i love the mapiano is that niggas just make music and put it out. It's so much fun. NO GATE KEEPERS!!!! Now i gadda explain to a homies friend why i wanna collaborate with his friend? AOWA!!! Can we grow up and grow the culture?— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 4, 2020
the biggest problem with guy is “he’s gonna claim that he helped emtee to bounce back kanti emtee is already doing his own shit without anyone’s help”. We all know that this guy is childish.if it wasn’t that “wave” song he was not even gonna tweet anything about emtee.— 3WAY (@Ruff_atm) February 4, 2020
Niggz be talking about growing the culture but they busy making jokes and laughing at other niggz when they down. When u heal and get up they start acting like they care about you.— 3WAY (@Ruff_atm) February 4, 2020
Who said I’m denying? Its just not gonna happen because it doesn’t make sense.we don’t feature artists for hype we feature artists for music that will make sense.these 2 artists don’t mix cass is good on his own and emtee is good on his own. https://t.co/27BwVDYYUc— 3WAY (@Ruff_atm) February 4, 2020
So is sooooooooo accurate!!!!! 😂 https://t.co/v3E79wjkej— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 4, 2020