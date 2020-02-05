Twitter shook after Emtee's producer Ruff 'shuts down' Cassper collabo idea

Fans of Emtee and Cassper Nyovest had to pause their celebrations over a pending collaboration between the two rappers after Emtee's friend and producer Ruff accused Cassper of wanting to hop on Emtee's comeback train of fame.

Answering a fan question, Cassper revealed that he and Emtee planned to do a song together soon. The collabo would solidify the reunion of the two rappers who had previously been beefing before they made up late last year.

“I'm out of town now but as soon as I'm back we gon' lock-in and get it done. Cassper and Emtee on a record? That's a platinum record waiting to happen,” Cassper said.

The fan celebration was cut short, thanks to African Trap Movement producer Ruff, who in an attempt to “support” Emtee, alleged that Cass had ulterior motives with Emtee. In one tweet, the ATM producer said his issue with Cassper had to do with his assumption that the Tito Mboweni rapper would claim credit for Emtee's comeback.

“The biggest problem with guy is 'he’s gonna claim that he helped Emtee to bounce back kanti Emtee is already doing his own shit without anyone’s help'. We all know that this guy is childish.if it wasn’t that 'wave' song he was not even gonna tweet anything about Emtee.”

Cassper didn't take kindly to the tweets and even seemingly “pulled out” of the said collabo. But not before he let Ruff know that he and Emtee had spoken and agreed to work together before he tweeted about it.

“Just so you know, Emtee and I spoke on the phone last week already before I tweeted about us doing a song. I personally booked Emtee for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng last year before the Wave song. Man, you Hip hop niggas are weirdos. Wtf is wrong with two black boys coming together? Tf bro?”

Ruff continued to sub-tweet Cassper, choosing to answer anyone but him.

