WATCH | AKA talks about how excited he was when he met DJ Zinhle
AKA and DJ Zinhle's relationship may be over, but they will always be part of each others' stories and AKA recently reminisced on one of the happier days they shared.
Speaking to Helen Herimbi on her YouTube i(m)bali series, AKA took a trip down memory lane.
The rapper was talking about how he loves Botswana because that was the place he first got to have a real conversation with Zinhle. This after the DJ had slid into his Twitter DMs.
“We got booked for this gig and I was so excited that she was booked for that gig coz' I was like 'Ohhh Yes!'. And you know ... she didn't let me hit it on the first date though [...] But I got her eventually [LOL]," AKA said.
The rapper went on to credit Zinhle's presence in his life as having influenced his Levels album, which is regarded as one of his best works.
The pair broke up for the second time late last year but didn't confirm anything until after weeks of speculation, when AKA confirmed that he and Zinhle had indeed split in an interview on Metro FM.
“It’s been a crazy start to the year, I had to go away. I went on holiday. I was just speaking off-air that I went on a very cold holiday. As people might have noticed it’s my first holiday being a single man for many, many years,” he said.
Since then, DJ Zinhle has gone back to keeping her private life private and just releasing news of her slaying work ethic. Sis is a headline act at the upcoming Ultra SA and business is booming in this love month.
Maybe love ❤️ is complicated 🤷🏾♀️🙈... but finding a perfect Valentines Day gift 🎁 shouldn’t be.😍— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 29, 2020
The @ERAbyDJZinhle #AdoreEdition. Launches this Friday at https://t.co/kZENTX5P8M. pic.twitter.com/mvHtL1qQBC
AKA, on the other hand, has left the social media streets dizzy with a snap of a mysterious woman, believed by some to be his girlfriend. Plus he continues to live his best life.
Anyway ... watch and enjoy the rest of the interesting conversation below: