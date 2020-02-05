WATCH | AKA talks about how excited he was when he met DJ Zinhle

AKA and DJ Zinhle's relationship may be over, but they will always be part of each others' stories and AKA recently reminisced on one of the happier days they shared.

Speaking to Helen Herimbi on her YouTube i(m)bali series, AKA took a trip down memory lane.

The rapper was talking about how he loves Botswana because that was the place he first got to have a real conversation with Zinhle. This after the DJ had slid into his Twitter DMs.

“We got booked for this gig and I was so excited that she was booked for that gig coz' I was like 'Ohhh Yes!'. And you know ... she didn't let me hit it on the first date though [...] But I got her eventually [LOL]," AKA said.

The rapper went on to credit Zinhle's presence in his life as having influenced his Levels album, which is regarded as one of his best works.