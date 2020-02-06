IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam's' Mokgadi vs Meikie is a flammable relationship!

Just when Skeem Saam viewers were getting used to a peaceful Maputla household, Meikie and Mokgadi are back at constantly scratching each other.

Fans have concluded that Mokgadi (played by Pebetsi Matlaila) and Meikie (played by Harriet Manamela) are cut from different corners of the same cloth. They reasoned that the pair have similar personalities, which is why they are prone to conflict.

On Wednesday night's episode the pair exchanged spicy, hurtful words that had to do with their sons. Meikie had nothing good to say about Noah and Mokgadi was infuriated that Leeto never stands up for her over his mother.

Fans made jokes that Leeto was a “typical” Pedi man, who saw nothing wrong with choosing his mother over his wife. But that wasn't the case, poor Leeto had bigger fish on his plate to deal with and the beef between his mother and wife was the least of his worries.

Here are some of the top memes of reactions.