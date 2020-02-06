Internet comes for Gayle King over 'insensitive' Kobe Bryant legacy questions

TshisaLIVE

Gayle King got major backlash for her questions during a Kobe Bryant tribute interview with Lisa Leslie.
Gayle King got major backlash for her questions during a Kobe Bryant tribute interview with Lisa Leslie.
Known for her controversial interviews, Gayle King has come under fire from social media followers who watched her discussion with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie about  the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Gayle interviewed Lisa - who is one of Kobe's closest friends - about the late basketball superstar. Kobe died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The problem began when Gayle asked Lisa whether the 2003 rape accusation against Kobe made his legacy “complicated”. The line of questioning came off as insensitive to viewers, who felt that Gayle aimed to tarnish the deceased NBA legend's legacy.

According to Daily Mail UK, Gayle was referring to the 2003 rape charge that was brought against Kobe. The criminal case was dropped in 2004, after the accuser declined to testify. In August of that year, the woman filed a civil lawsuit, which was settled out of court on March 2, 2005.

Watch the clip below.

The internet came for Gayle, accusing her of having something “against the black man” and calling her out for her “lack” of empathy for Kobe's family in this difficult time. They also added that she had 10-15 years to ask Kobe about his legacy in light of the 2003 case, but failed to do so.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Gayle responded to the backlash over the controversial question.

“I understand why people are upset seeing that clip out of context,” she said.

“I hope they will now watch the entire wide-ranging interview. We asked a long-time friend of Kobe Bryant’s to talk to us about his legacy and their friendship and Lisa Leslie did exactly that.”

However, that still didn't save her from the backlash. Here are some of the reactions below.

