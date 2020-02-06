Internet comes for Gayle King over 'insensitive' Kobe Bryant legacy questions

Known for her controversial interviews, Gayle King has come under fire from social media followers who watched her discussion with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Gayle interviewed Lisa - who is one of Kobe's closest friends - about the late basketball superstar. Kobe died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The problem began when Gayle asked Lisa whether the 2003 rape accusation against Kobe made his legacy “complicated”. The line of questioning came off as insensitive to viewers, who felt that Gayle aimed to tarnish the deceased NBA legend's legacy.

According to Daily Mail UK, Gayle was referring to the 2003 rape charge that was brought against Kobe. The criminal case was dropped in 2004, after the accuser declined to testify. In August of that year, the woman filed a civil lawsuit, which was settled out of court on March 2, 2005.

