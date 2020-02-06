Kelly Khumalo distances herself from alleged scam

He said Mhlo offered him what was undeniably a cheaper deal to get Kelly to perform but he brushed off his doubts because he believed that they were working together because they are related by marriage.

“I met him through a mutual entertainer and when we spoke and he offered me Kelly Khumalo and Vusi Nova, I was initially doubtful, especially after I heard the amount of money he was going to book them for. But he assured me that it was a unique deal because they are family and as for Vusi, he would come as well only because he's a friend of Kelly's.”

Bhekani later found out that Kelly was never aware of the arrangement after he started investigating why Mhlo allegedly told him not to create a poster for the event.

On realising that he may have been scammed, Bhekani tried to call to ask for his money back but his calls and SMSs were (and are still) being ignored. The event organiser said all he wanted was his money back.

“I just want my money back, I haven't opened a case yet as I have been advised that the small claims court can help me. So that's my next step and I'll take it from there,” said Bhekani.

Meanwhile, both Zandi and Mhlo have kept mum on social media regarding the reports.

However, Mhlo has denied ever receiving any money to Daily Sun.

“I can only discuss this if he can prove he deposited R15,000 into the account,” said Mhlo.

Read the rest of the statement from Kelly's management below.