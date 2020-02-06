OPINION | Is calling a kid 'makoti' creepy or a harmless part of our African culture?

I've called my best friend makoti since our varsity days. The term - which means wife/bride - is what the student residence's cleaner used to call her back then.

Mmane (aunt), as we referred to her, used to fondly call my friend makoti because on the few occasions where we didn't have classes, she'd walk past my friend washing the dishes at the sink or "spring cleaning" her room.

To mmane, calling my friend makoti meant that she was very fond of her - in fact, that she considered her to be "marriage material" and if she had a worthy son, he would be lucky to marry her.

My friend was never offended by this label, which to us was a term of endearment.

This analogy was brought to mind by a Twitter thread I saw earlier this week, which has turned into a very interesting debate. Vlogger Mpoomy Ledwaba had to "defend" her position after she tweeted that she found it quite "creepy" when adults used the term makoti or mkhwenyane (son-in-law) to compliment kids.