Penny Lebyane wants Lesotho prime minister to step down

06 February 2020 - 12:11 By Masego Seemela
Penny Lebyane wants the prime minister of Lesotho to step down.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Media personality Penny Lebyane suggested that the prime minister of Lesotho, Thomas Thabane, should step down after his wife, Maesaiah Thabane, was charged with murder.

According to the SABC, Lesotho police have charged Maesaiah with murdering Thabane's former wife, Lipolelo Thabane. She turned herself in on Tuesday.

Last month, police issued a warrant of arrest for Maesaiah after she failed to turn up for questioning in connection with Lipolelo's murder on June 14 2017.

Penny tweeted: “It's a messy mess. The prime minister must step down nje. The southern Africans who attended that inauguration two days after mme (Lipolelo) died must hang their heads in shame. Sies I mean they let that guy go ahead wt the madness. Nxa.”

Lipolelo was shot days before Thabane was sworn in as leader of the mountain kingdom. The couple were involved in divorce proceedings at the time of her death.

The prime minister married Maesaiah two months after the murder.

Last month Thabane announced his intention to resign, but gave no reason.

