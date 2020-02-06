Penny Lebyane wants Lesotho prime minister to step down

Media personality Penny Lebyane suggested that the prime minister of Lesotho, Thomas Thabane, should step down after his wife, Maesaiah Thabane, was charged with murder.

According to the SABC, Lesotho police have charged Maesaiah with murdering Thabane's former wife, Lipolelo Thabane. She turned herself in on Tuesday.

Last month, police issued a warrant of arrest for Maesaiah after she failed to turn up for questioning in connection with Lipolelo's murder on June 14 2017.

Penny tweeted: “It's a messy mess. The prime minister must step down nje. The southern Africans who attended that inauguration two days after mme (Lipolelo) died must hang their heads in shame. Sies I mean they let that guy go ahead wt the madness. Nxa.”