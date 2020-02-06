TshisaLIVE

Rowlene calls for unity: Y’all need to stand together & stop being so k*k judgmental

06 February 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rowlene wants to have a word with all the negative Nancys.
Rowlene wants to have a word with all the negative Nancys.
SMA hitmaker Rowlene Bosman has slammed the state of the nation at the moment, calling for unity and co-operation.

Rowlene has been watching these social media streets and took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out peeps for being “so k*k judgmental”.

Yawl honestly need to stand together this year, instead of being so kak judgmental! Help instead! You are always looking for negative things to say!”

She encouraged tweeps to stay quiet and work on themselves instead of bashing other people.

“Regardless of how you feel rather keep quiet and work on you, bro! Bashing another human doesn't make you a better human!” she added.

The star has previously spoken out against those who have boxed or relegated her to “that girl who did that song with Nasty C”.

“I didn't even want Junior (Nasty C) on my (upcoming) album because I want people to know me outside of Nasty C, outside of Tellaman, outside of Gemini Major. It is so easy for people to put you in a box or in a group,” she told TshisaLIVE last year.

Rowlene is working on her debut album, but admitted that she needed to shake off the negativity and convince others in the industry that she was the real deal.

“I have always wanted to be unapologetic when I make music. I am the kind of person who always has a plan about how I am going to do it, but obviously it takes a lot of convincing in the music industry. People won't always trust what you want to do if it hasn't been done before. So me doing this hasn't been done before. I had to get my team on board.”

