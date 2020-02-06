Rowlene calls for unity: Y’all need to stand together & stop being so k*k judgmental

SMA hitmaker Rowlene Bosman has slammed the state of the nation at the moment, calling for unity and co-operation.

Rowlene has been watching these social media streets and took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out peeps for being “so k*k judgmental”.

“Yawl honestly need to stand together this year, instead of being so kak judgmental! Help instead! You are always looking for negative things to say!”

She encouraged tweeps to stay quiet and work on themselves instead of bashing other people.

“Regardless of how you feel rather keep quiet and work on you, bro! Bashing another human doesn't make you a better human!” she added.