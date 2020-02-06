Singer, rapper, actor & now stand-up comedian! Kabomo ain't here to play!

TshisaLIVE

06 February 2020 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Singer Kabomo is also a great actor and rapper.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

After making his name as a singer, rapper and actor, Kabomo has added another title and it has everything to do with his “funny-guy” tendencies.

After being told for years by friends that he had what it took to do stand-up comedy, Kabomo decided to explore the genre.

“This is something I decided to pursue like six months ago. I turned 41 last year in July and I feel like I have so many things and now was the time to try it. It is something I wanted to challenge myself with.

“My friends have always said that I am funny, so I thought maybe I should try this. I always thought I was funny among my friends, but I never thought I could take it all the way to the stage. But for years my friends told me I had what it takes and when I started acting, I realised that I have comedic timing. So I just started writing some material and tried it out at clubs and at friendly gatherings.

“It got better and better, and slightly less embarrassing, as I tested my material and that's how I built my confidence ... So I wrote enough material to do a comedy special. Other comedians start small, but I'm old and I don't have time, so I just went fully in.”

The actor was pleasantly surprised by how well-received his stand-up comedy was. He said he believed it had something to do with personal stories he shared in his act.

“It went really well, better than I ever imagined it would. People were laughing, genuinely laughing, at my jokes.”

This is only the beginning for Kabomo, who hopes to have his comedy special aired on TV and to grow his fan base as he polishes one of his many talents.

