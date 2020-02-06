TshisaLIVE

Why you so obsessed with me? Meek Mill & Nicky get into spicy twar!

06 February 2020 - 15:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Meek Mill had to defend himself after Nicki Minaj dragged him hard on social media.
Image: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images/AFP

The social media streets were left burnt up after Nicki Minaj and her ex-beau Meek Mill took serious shots at each other and revealed super dirty secrets about each other.

There was no safe zone as Nicki gunned for Meek. Tweeps figured that Nicki was triggered by an Instagram Story post by Meek Mill, in which he liked a meme that supposedly mocked Nicki's hubby.

Mrs Petty lived up to the meaning of the word petty when she took aim at Meek's “bad built face” and then continued to level abuse allegations at him.

Ni*** been tweeting about my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My ni***, move on. I know ya b**** embarrassed. Sh**ted yourself in that store when you got pressed though,” Nicki tweeted.

Complex reported that Meek and Nicki's rift deepened after last month's incident at Maxfield in West Hollywood, when Nicki, her hubby Kenneth Petty, and Meek shared words before Meek was escorted out of the store.

Yeah... H for Hectic.

Meek Mill was apparently also in the mood to play in the mud as he tried to discredit the abuse claims and also said some hectic words about Nicki's hubby.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer,” Meek tweeted.

Speaking to Page Six, Meek Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said “We’re not going to dignify this ridiculous accusation with a comment. Nicki Minaj can’t get over the fact that Meek Mill is reaching the height of superstardom while she is becoming irrelevant.”

Minaj’s team has not yet responded.

As the last word, Meek categorically denied hitting women and made sure to let the media know that all Nicki-related questions will be off-limits during his upcoming press tour. 

“For clarification, I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with questions about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album!”

Well... OK then.

