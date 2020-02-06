Why you so obsessed with me? Meek Mill & Nicky get into spicy twar!

The social media streets were left burnt up after Nicki Minaj and her ex-beau Meek Mill took serious shots at each other and revealed super dirty secrets about each other.

There was no safe zone as Nicki gunned for Meek. Tweeps figured that Nicki was triggered by an Instagram Story post by Meek Mill, in which he liked a meme that supposedly mocked Nicki's hubby.

Mrs Petty lived up to the meaning of the word petty when she took aim at Meek's “bad built face” and then continued to level abuse allegations at him.

“Ni*** been tweeting about my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My ni***, move on. I know ya b**** embarrassed. Sh**ted yourself in that store when you got pressed though,” Nicki tweeted.

Complex reported that Meek and Nicki's rift deepened after last month's incident at Maxfield in West Hollywood, when Nicki, her hubby Kenneth Petty, and Meek shared words before Meek was escorted out of the store.

Yeah... H for Hectic.