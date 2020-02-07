Did Rasta go into graffiti? Moemish mural of Kobe & his daughter goes viral

A mural apparently created in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has gone viral online, with some joking that Rasta must have been involved in the project.

Graffiti artists around the world have been taking out their brushes and spray cans to pay tribute to the basketball star and his daughter, who died in a helicopter crash late last month.

But the graffiti community was shooketh to the core when a picture of a mural of Kobe and Gianna surfaced online.