Did Rasta go into graffiti? Moemish mural of Kobe & his daughter goes viral
Kobe? Na, it looks more like Cassper Nyovest or DJ Fresh
A mural apparently created in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has gone viral online, with some joking that Rasta must have been involved in the project.
Graffiti artists around the world have been taking out their brushes and spray cans to pay tribute to the basketball star and his daughter, who died in a helicopter crash late last month.
But the graffiti community was shooketh to the core when a picture of a mural of Kobe and Gianna surfaced online.
Who drew this picture of Kobe and his Daughter?🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/aNjUQtFSoe— Katlego Liberty (@KatlegoLTweets) February 5, 2020
The mural appears incomplete but has already attracted a lot of reaction, including from those claiming Rasta was somehow involved.
Fans were ready to cancel the artist responsible, put them in jail and throw away the key.
Others thought that “Kobe” looked a bit like DJ Fresh or Cassper Nyovest.
Here are some of our fav reactions:
Who drew this Kobe and her daughter...?— Tshegofatso Maredi (@Tshegomaredi) February 3, 2020
Rasta is this youuuu😭💔 pic.twitter.com/ndqHNxbAdD
Some people must just keep their hands still nje😭— Tshegofatso Maredi (@Tshegomaredi) February 4, 2020
Don't tell me nguRasta yhu uzosijongisa kakubi😪 pic.twitter.com/OACvOHCebl— Lorna Nzuluyemfihlakalo Mbewu (@MbewuLorna) February 6, 2020
They probably got arrested on the spot before it could go any further pic.twitter.com/pxxzOEBVli— Siyanda (@SiyaMendez) February 5, 2020
Is me or this looks like Casper pic.twitter.com/QIkaIyt29L— TenBucks (@Tenbucks007) February 5, 2020