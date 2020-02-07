TshisaLIVE

Did Rasta go into graffiti? Moemish mural of Kobe & his daughter goes viral

Kobe? Na, it looks more like Cassper Nyovest or DJ Fresh

07 February 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
A mural, which apparently depicts Kobe Bryant and his daughter, has gone viral on social media.
A mural, which apparently depicts Kobe Bryant and his daughter, has gone viral on social media.
Image: Twitter

A mural apparently created in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has gone viral online, with some joking that Rasta must have been involved in the project.

Graffiti artists around the world have been taking out their brushes and spray cans to pay tribute to the basketball star and his daughter, who died in a helicopter crash late last month.

But the graffiti community was shooketh to the core when a picture of a mural of Kobe and Gianna surfaced online.

The mural appears incomplete but has already attracted a lot of reaction, including from those claiming Rasta was somehow involved.

Fans were ready to cancel the artist responsible, put them in jail and throw away the key.

Others thought that “Kobe” looked a bit like DJ Fresh or Cassper Nyovest.

Here are some of our fav reactions:

