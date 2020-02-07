TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter!

07 February 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shauwn Mkhize filmed her reality show at a funeral.
Image: Instagram/Shauwn Mkhize

Thursday night's episode of wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's reality series left social media divided when she featured a scene from one of the most “bizarre” funerals viewers had ever seen.

MaMkhize was seen “twerking” at the funeral of a friend, where a popular Afro-pop song by Davido was playing in the background and MaMkhize had a birthday cake to celebrate the person they had come to bury.

While a lot of viewers felt that filming the funeral was “uncalled for”, others seemed to love Shauwn's unorthodox approach.

Watch the clip that left tongues wagging below.

Here are some of the reactions.

However, others stood up for the show, reasoning that other shows also film funerals.

Case in point, After Tears on Moja Love.

