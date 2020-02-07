IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter!

Thursday night's episode of wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's reality series left social media divided when she featured a scene from one of the most “bizarre” funerals viewers had ever seen.

MaMkhize was seen “twerking” at the funeral of a friend, where a popular Afro-pop song by Davido was playing in the background and MaMkhize had a birthday cake to celebrate the person they had come to bury.

While a lot of viewers felt that filming the funeral was “uncalled for”, others seemed to love Shauwn's unorthodox approach.

Watch the clip that left tongues wagging below.