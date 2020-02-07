IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter!
Thursday night's episode of wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's reality series left social media divided when she featured a scene from one of the most “bizarre” funerals viewers had ever seen.
MaMkhize was seen “twerking” at the funeral of a friend, where a popular Afro-pop song by Davido was playing in the background and MaMkhize had a birthday cake to celebrate the person they had come to bury.
While a lot of viewers felt that filming the funeral was “uncalled for”, others seemed to love Shauwn's unorthodox approach.
Watch the clip that left tongues wagging below.
#KwaMamMkhize #KwaMaMkhize , cutting cake and singing such a song at a funeral. This is a first #levels pic.twitter.com/1JOr5UiBph— MhlaveTheGreat (@MrGstoutNation) February 1, 2020
Here are some of the reactions.
That whole funeral scene was in bad taste. Wow 💀 #KwaMaMkhize— Mmadibuseng (@Tlhogi_Ng) February 7, 2020
Hayi but filming a funeral for a reality TV show 😫 Call me old fashioned but it's a NO from ME #kwamamkhize #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/4QEakxU9sS— MrsOfficer❤ (@Ntamo073533) February 6, 2020
A birthday at a funeral #KwaMaMkhize pic.twitter.com/bMnpyQMzWa— Lucy Makola (@MissLuu_) February 6, 2020
I also saw the filming of a funeral so irrelevant! #KwaMaMkhize https://t.co/PmOJntzHI6 pic.twitter.com/8AS5LyARoX— PULE 🇿🇦 MATLHO (@PuleMatlho) February 6, 2020
#KwaMamMkhize #KwaMaMkhize Thoight have seen it all, till now, this is the first. Cake cutting at a funeral...yho muntu wasala eyntweni..🙆♀️🙆♀️ pic.twitter.com/yERv1FOKZ3— LadyK-It's my opinion (@kithimza) February 1, 2020
Bathong is MamKhize twerking at the funeral? #KwaMamKhize pic.twitter.com/fsKyR6GDhQ— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) February 6, 2020
However, others stood up for the show, reasoning that other shows also film funerals.
Case in point, After Tears on Moja Love.
Why do people act like they have a problem of an funeral filmed,cos it #KwaMamKhize show yet we have a show in SA called #AfterTears dont they film funerals pic.twitter.com/GFUguZRTLu— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) February 6, 2020
#KwaMaMkhize 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭birthday cake &funeral pic.twitter.com/lOjf4f2gh0— Fluffy (@poshtasty) February 6, 2020