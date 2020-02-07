LISTEN | Mihlali Ndamase gives us the 411 on her relationship status

TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase spoke candidly about her life, love and career.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase is one of the coolest kids on these social media streets at the moment ... making Hopper HQ's global Instagram rich list last year and her one million and counting social media following is all the proof you need. 

But she's managed to hide some parts of her life from the public eye successfully.

That is until she finally decided to share a bit more with TshisaLIVE.

Obvs the big question was ... does sis have a boyfriend? LOL, that question caught her off guard.

Listen to her response: 

“I don't have a boyfriend ... I'm joking. OK, I actually don't have a boyfriend ... But uhm I don't know (LOL). Actually, I really don't wanna talk about that.”

A very, uhm, shaky answer, neh? But Mihlali went on to explain why.

“No, but love life wise I also protect that, I don't put it out in the public eye. Because people become attached to what you put out there when they like you. For example, if I'm gonna be public about this relationship and it doesn't work out - I mean I am young, it happens - then move on to the next person, make that public too, then people are still attached to the previous relationship (it gets messy)," Mihlali said.

The influencer also talked about the fact that she literally trends for a living ... a blessing and a curse, she said.

“It's great but it's also nerve-racking. Now I feel like I need to walk on eggshells at times because I don't necessarily (have control of the trends). It could be a good moment or a bad one, people can turn something good into something negative as well, which is something that I have no control over. Usually, if that happens, I just let it die down.”

However, she won't let the fact that she's always trending force her into pretending to be someone she's not.

“No, I'm not trying to be anybody else but myself. So I put myself on the platter and I put myself out there and you take it or you leave it. If you don't like it, don't eat from this platter, eat from another one. I'm a very raw person and I'm very honest and transparent.

“I have to stay authentic because people fell in love with who I am, so if I start changing because, 'Oh! now she's famous!' then I'm gonna lose touch with my followers.”

