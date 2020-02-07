LISTEN | Mihlali Ndamase gives us the 411 on her relationship status

A very, uhm, shaky answer, neh? But Mihlali went on to explain why.

“No, but love life wise I also protect that, I don't put it out in the public eye. Because people become attached to what you put out there when they like you. For example, if I'm gonna be public about this relationship and it doesn't work out - I mean I am young, it happens - then move on to the next person, make that public too, then people are still attached to the previous relationship (it gets messy)," Mihlali said.

The influencer also talked about the fact that she literally trends for a living ... a blessing and a curse, she said.

“It's great but it's also nerve-racking. Now I feel like I need to walk on eggshells at times because I don't necessarily (have control of the trends). It could be a good moment or a bad one, people can turn something good into something negative as well, which is something that I have no control over. Usually, if that happens, I just let it die down.”

However, she won't let the fact that she's always trending force her into pretending to be someone she's not.

“No, I'm not trying to be anybody else but myself. So I put myself on the platter and I put myself out there and you take it or you leave it. If you don't like it, don't eat from this platter, eat from another one. I'm a very raw person and I'm very honest and transparent.

“I have to stay authentic because people fell in love with who I am, so if I start changing because, 'Oh! now she's famous!' then I'm gonna lose touch with my followers.”