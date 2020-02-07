TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene hints at reality show after 'The Queen' exit

07 February 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rami Chuene could join the reality show gang.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Now that actress Rami Chuene has officially left The Queen, she is planning her next move, which may be a reality show.

Rami wrapped up her final day on set of the hit drama series on Wednesday and a few hours later started teasing her next possible project.

The star said she would spill tea on her future once she was done with The Queen and took to Twitter to ask her fans if she should do a reality show. She even tagged reality show producer Nkululeko “Legend” Manqele in the post to show how serious she is.

“Should I do a reality show? I’m going to beg Olwethu Mlotshwa to do it. Like, I just want to tell people that I know Legend Manqele too. I want to say ‘I’m raising the bar’ with a #barleaderreality hashtag. You get?”

Many may take her comments with a pinch of salt and “wishful thinking” eye-rolls, but Rami is often deliberate with her tweets. We were here when she tweeted that she would “love” to join The Queen, before announcing that she had done so.

Meanwhile, fans gave the reality show idea a firm thumbs up.

Rami confirmed her exit from The Queen last month, after claims by Sunday World that her character was set to be killed off after alleged behind-the-scenes drama with the Ferguson family, which produces the series.

The publication said the relationship between Rami and the Fergusons deteriorated after the actress allegedly sided with seasoned performer Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year.

Vatiswa's letter highlighted alleged exploitation in the industry and used examples from the set of productions run by the Fergusons' production company.

When contacted, the Fergusons lawyer, Brendan de Kooker, from De Kooker Attorneys, told TshisaLIVE he could not comment on the reports.

“I do not have any instructions on this matter,” he said.

