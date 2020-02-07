Vusi Nova’s convinced he's 'meant to be' a bachelor for life

For Vusi Nova the month of love is a reminder that he may be single, but at least he'll always have the love of his life, “Music”, by his side.

Mzansi is super-excited that Vusi Nova is on the line-up for the much-anticipated Evening Of Love event this Valentines' Day and, being a bachelor, there's no other place he'd rather be.

He told TshisaLIVE that he's still rolling solo because, for a reason he can't quite figure out, his relationships just don't work out.

“Can I tell you ... I ... It's not that I don't date or whatever. It's just that for some reason it just never works out,” he said before laughing out loud.

“I don't know why it never works really. It's either the person I am with is a problem or maybe I am the problem. I think it's maybe because I focus too much on my music and once someone tries to come between me and my music, that's a big no-no. Music is the love of my life. There's nothing I do better.”

Vusi - who was one of Somizi and Mohale's groomsmen recently - said witnessing the pair tie the knot made him a stronger believer in love.

“I witnessed such a beautiful union. It was a fairy tale. Funny enough Somizi has a group he calls the 'Brotherhood Cartel', and now all of them are married except me. I am the only one not married. Maybe I'll find someone there at the evening of love.”

Just as well he thinks he'll meet the love of his life at the event because he plans on making it his fixed Valentine's Day plan for a couple more years.

“I am back because they love me there, but also it's very close to my heart. I preach love and sing about love all the time. It would be crazy if I didn't do anything for Valentine's when I am this person who always talks about love. I'm grateful to be part of the line-up.”

Well at least he will still be celebrating love, right? Yeah.