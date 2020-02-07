TshisaLIVE

Whoop Whoop! Anele Mdoda's covering the #Oscars2020 red carpet

07 February 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Anele Mdoda is set to cover the Oscars red carpet again.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

After doing a phenomenal job covering the Oscars red carpet last year, media personality Anele Mdoda is set to slay them again.

Anele will again jet off to Los Angeles to cover the Oscars red carpet on behalf of M-Net on February 10.

Her TV special for the Academy Awards will air on Monday at 9pm on M-Net.

Viewers praised Anele last year for her immense knowledge of the films that Hollywood stars who walked the red carpet were part of.

On social media, Anele shared the news that she was officially returning to the red carpet to host again and said she was delighted, as it's a big year for film.  

“I am your official red carpet girl at The Oscars again this Sunday! It’s a big year for film.”

With her excellent research on the films and cast members, Anele's fans can't wait to see her work her magic again.

