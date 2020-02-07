Zandie's scathing 'divorce' from her sister Kelly Khumalo in 5 fire quotes

Musician Zandie Khumalo left Mzansi in chaos mode on Friday when she announced a “split” from her sister, Kelly Khumalo.

On Thursday, Kelly issued a statement to clear her name, after Gesh Lounge and Entertainment owner, Bhekani Ndlovu, alleged that he had been conned out of R15,000 by Zandie's husband Mhlo Gumede, who allegedly promised to book Kelly for his event.

Kelly distanced herself from the alleged scam.

This didn't sit well with Zandie, who responded with a scathing statement on Instagram, which she referred to as a “divorce” from Kelly.

Kelly then shared the “divorce letter” with her followers, but did not comment on any of the allegations made by Zandie.

“It is all well. I accept defeat. She wins, in fact they both win. I wish them both nothing but the best. This hurts more than I thought it would,” wrote Kelly.

Here are some of the claims made in Zandie's statement.

There was no need to go public

“I want to put it on record that the statement my sister made about me and my husband is rather haphazard, premature and unnecessary to say the least. We spoke about that issue and put it to her that the promoter didn't stick to his word so she had no right to take it to a public platform without getting facts.”

The fight is not about the “scam”, but over a reality show cameo

“The fight is with me and my husband because we both refused that I become a part of her upcoming reality TV show without getting compensated accordingly. Me and my husband have worked very hard to remove me from her shadow so we are not prepared to take ten steps backward and have me as her lackie on a TV show just to please her.”

We had her back

“It hurts that she saw fit to go on social media and talk about me and my husband, the same people her and my family call when her kids haven't eaten, the same man that never had a problem with me sending them money when there's a problem.”

A people pleaser

“My sister lives for social media and she is the kind of person that likes to pretend as if she's got it all together when she actually hasn't for a while now and we're always there to help.”

She's 'toxic'

“The first time I was questioned by the police and put on a lie detector test, it was because of her. The first time I saw drugs it was from her. Today I'm known as an accessory to murder and its because of her.”

Read the full statement below: