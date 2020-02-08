Boity ready to open up about her 'spiritual journey' on reality show
With Boity Thulo's reality show already heating up the streets, the star has revealed that fans can look forward to a more intimate look at her journey to become a traditional healer in the weeks ahead.
Boity: Own Your Throne is fast becoming one of Mzansi's favourite TV shows.
The rapper told Metro FM's Mo Flava this week that nothing is out of bounds on the show.
“If there was ever going to be anything that I would keep to myself, it would probably be my spiritual journey. I felt like if I am able to share that, then there is no reason not to share everything else,” she said.
She said after giving fans a glimpse of her journey, she would answer some more questions in the coming weeks.
“I speak about it here and there, but maybe us speaking about it a little more will be the one answer people will get.”
Boity said she agreed to the reality show because she is finally confident enough in who she is. Speaking to Bona magazine late past year, she said she was not ashamed of her calling.
“This is the best thing that has ever happened to me and I’m not ashamed of it. I even unashamedly sniff snuff in public because I understand that it’s part of my calling.”
Just last month the star slammed those who dismiss her calling as a sangoma.
“If you’re going to try to demonise me for believing in my ancestors and the journey they have placed me on, you’re wasting your time,” she told her followers on Twitter.
If you’re going to try and demonize me for believing in my ancestors and the journey they have placed me on, you’re wasting your time. And stop trying to send me to get reprimanded by White Jesus who claims the people who birthed my family are demons. Asomblief. Thanks.— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) January 18, 2019