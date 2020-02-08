TshisaLIVE

Cedric Fourie claps back at troll: I’m an LGBTQI+ ally. I’m not gay

08 February 2020 - 16:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Cedric Fourie set the record straight in a social media post.
Cedric Fourie set the record straight in a social media post.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie is fed up with people assuming his sexual orientation based on social media posts, and he's decided to set the record straight, once and for all.

Fourie clapped back after he posted a snap on Instagram with a motivational caption and instead of commenting with good vibes, someone decided to talk about his love life as fact.

"Whole package. Zari is so lucky to have you I swear," the person said.

The person was seemingly responding to tabloid reports that Cedric is dating Zari Hassan, a Ugandan socialite, musician, and businesswoman, who resides in South Africa.

Cedric had never responded to these reports nor did he respond to reports that popped up last year that he's "dating" a YouTuber, Lasizwe. However, he decided to finally let people know they need to mind their own businesses and that if they come for him, they had better come with the correct information. 

"Don’t talk about things you don’t know. I’m an LGBTQI+ ally. I’m not gay. Don’t say “facts” when you can’t prove it. I help gays and lesbians have equal rights, like all of us. Pictures don’t mean jack. Get your facts straight," he said.

If it there's no proof, you can't say fact. Got it peeps?

Cedric Fourie hits back at homophobic hate after THAT Feathers snap

Cedric says the issue is bigger than his sexuality.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

SNAPS | Here’s why Mzansi thinks Cedric Fourie is 'hot property'

Actor Cedric Fourie is sizzling hotttt!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Cedric Fourie: My son has made me a better actor

Being an actor requires being in touch with your emotions and Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie says being a father has opened him up to a whole new ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | AKA talks about how excited he was when he met DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle and AKA are serious co-parenting goals TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Euphonik agrees with Malema: 'You have an appointment with the future' TshisaLIVE
  4. Zandie 'divorces' sister Kelly Khumalo with a scathing letter TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Fans want Lindiwe of 'The River' to be given her Oscar already! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X