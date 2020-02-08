Plug for days! Here's how to grow a beard like Cassper Nyovest

It's pretty simple to qualify as a “dzaddy”: you gotta have the money, the body and most importantly the beard. Mufasa has got the plug for at least one of these items.

It's no secret that Cassper Nyovest has one of the healthiest beards on these entertainment streets — and it seems that he's actually seen a business opportunity waiting to be grabbed.

When a “dzaddy-wannabe” reached out to Cassper for the secret to an amazing beard, the rapper shared a great tip — but also told his fans that he was in the process of creating a product that would help others.

“Wash, condition, oil and brush twice a day, every day,” he advised, before adding: “I also have some products I've been working on that I wanna drop this year.”