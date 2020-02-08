TshisaLIVE

Plug for days! Here's how to grow a beard like Cassper Nyovest

08 February 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's facial hair is right on the money.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

It's pretty simple to qualify as a “dzaddy”: you gotta have the money, the body and most importantly the beard. Mufasa has got the plug for at least one of these items.

It's no secret that Cassper Nyovest has one of the healthiest beards on these entertainment streets — and it seems that he's actually seen a business opportunity waiting to be grabbed.

When a “dzaddy-wannabe” reached out to Cassper for the secret to an amazing beard, the rapper shared a great tip — but also told his fans that he was in the process of creating a product that would help others.

“Wash, condition, oil and brush twice a day, every day,” he advised, before adding: “I also have some products I've been working on that I wanna drop this year.”

It is a great looking beard yona shem! No cap.

'Smitten' Cassper takes his shot with Zozibini Tunzi

Cassper is 'craving' Miss Universe more than we crave payday
Chasing clout or a publicity stunt? Twitter divided over Cassper Nyovest's outfit choice for #Somhale's wedding

Cassper Nyovest did not stick to the theme at Somizi and Mohale's wedding and Twitter is trying to make sense of it all.
Twitter dubs Cassper 'disrespectful' for not wearing all-white to #Somhale's wedding

Twitter: Cassper is disrespectful! Cassper: Jwalo le tlo etsa jwang?
