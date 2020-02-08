SNAPS | Sonia Mbele turns up the heat on beach vacay
Actress and producer Sonia Mbele shut down the internet this week with her sexy swimwear snaps.
She wore a gorgeous yellow costume with a beautiful sea view as the background. Haai man, she looks like a dream, neh?
Sonia switched it up with some other looks, including a gold number that will leave you short of breath.
Fry us, Sonia, we are your chops.
Here we are, struggling to come to terms with stage 2 load-shedding, and sis is serving all the electricity!
Cava the snaps:
I literally did not set foot in a gym the whole of 2019 due to an injury experienced in December 2018. —————————————————————————— This year I started hitting gym like a beast...thank you to muscle memory, fasting, a disciplined mindset and of cause a healthy diet. ——————————————————————————- This is not a New Years resolution nton-nton...this is part of my long overdue or rather setback lifestyle!