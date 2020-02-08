SNAPS | Sonia Mbele turns up the heat on beach vacay

Actress and producer Sonia Mbele shut down the internet this week with her sexy swimwear snaps.

She wore a gorgeous yellow costume with a beautiful sea view as the background. Haai man, she looks like a dream, neh?

Sonia switched it up with some other looks, including a gold number that will leave you short of breath.

Fry us, Sonia, we are your chops.

Here we are, struggling to come to terms with stage 2 load-shedding, and sis is serving all the electricity!

Cava the snaps: