WATCH | Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane's dance moves will melt your heart

08 February 2020 - 13:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane celebrated Andile Mpisane's new single with saucy dance moves.
Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane celebrated Andile Mpisane's new single with saucy dance moves.
Image: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize, known as Mam'Mkhize, celebrated in style when her son Andile Mpisane's second single, titled Umgcimbi and featuring Distruction Boyz and Danone, dropped recently.

Shauwn has caused a traffic jam in Noord Street with her flashy lifestyle and captured Mzansi's heart through her reality show Kwa Mam'Mkhize. Her Instagram followers climbed to 100,000 followers since the show started.

Shauwn is a present mother who loves her children to death and supports their career choices. She gets involved in their life, despite her hectic schedule.

So it was little surprise that her and Sbahle Mpisane's excitement was on another level, and their dance moves are on steroids.

Cava the video.

IN MEMES | It's not fair for us to watch MaMkhize in Jan-uWORRY

Hai no... we have all accompanied the Mkhizes in this life thing
