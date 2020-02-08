WATCH | Somizi and TT Mbha are serious friendship goals
Somizi and TT Mbha are really “doing it” for the gram and giving people the content they signed up for.
The pair, who consider themselves besties, shut down Instagram with a video of them singing wedding hymns.
Still feeling the marriage bliss after his recent ceremony, Somizi joined TT in a video where they are hailed singing and harmonies.
Captioned “the soil” — making reference to popular vocal group The Soil — Somizi and TT took fans back to the songs that were sung at the wedding.
Poking fun at his friends, musician Vusi Nova added a cheeky comment: “You can tell I wasn’t there! This sounds like you are wounded, it sounds painful! This is why you f**kers need me.”
Radio personality Bridget Masinga said the two were channelling “Amadodana vibes” and rated Somizi's effort. “SomG angikho sure but you’ve put some attitude to it, so it’s a golden ticket for you,” she wrote.
Somizi said “I do” to the love of his life Mohale on Thursday last week at an all-white themed wedding in Johannesburg.
After asking his guests to leave their phones at the door as his way to get them to engage and be present at his wedding, fans had no choice but to enjoy the moment.
Somizi & Mohale: The Union will premiere on Showmax on February 24, with additional episodes launching every Monday.
