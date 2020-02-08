WATCH | Somizi and TT Mbha are serious friendship goals

Somizi and TT Mbha are really “doing it” for the gram and giving people the content they signed up for.

The pair, who consider themselves besties, shut down Instagram with a video of them singing wedding hymns.

Still feeling the marriage bliss after his recent ceremony, Somizi joined TT in a video where they are hailed singing and harmonies.

Captioned “the soil” — making reference to popular vocal group The Soil — Somizi and TT took fans back to the songs that were sung at the wedding.