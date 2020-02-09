Cassper on new single 'hate': Y’all had 2 years to change the game, but dololo!
After a two-year hiatus from hip-hop to focus on SA urban dance sound amapiano, Cassper Nyovest is back with a hip-hop single and, of coz, others are breathing through the wound.
Cassper, who always manages to attract trolls, no matter what he puts out, had to take to Twitter to remind his “haters” that he doesn't care for their “educated opinions”.
“The one thing I really didn't miss with hip-hop is the “educated opinions”. All of a sudden y'all n***as got something to say about what the game needs.”
The rapper made it known that he wasn't here for their thoughts on his moves and advised them to keep quiet and watch him do his thing.
“Well, y'all had two years to do it and dololo. So shut the f*** up and watch us or get busy! Y'all talk too much!”
Bro i swear i didnt think #GoodForThat would get such an amazing response. Thank you everyone who bought,streamed or watched the song and video.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 4, 2020
His single got a lot of love and Tsibipians couldn't stop singing the rapper's praises for the visuals that accompanied the music.
