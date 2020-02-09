TshisaLIVE

Cassper on new single 'hate': Y’all had 2 years to change the game, but dololo!

09 February 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest wants people to keep their opinions about his music to themselves.
Cassper Nyovest wants people to keep their opinions about his music to themselves.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

After a two-year hiatus from hip-hop to focus on SA urban dance sound amapiano, Cassper Nyovest is back with a hip-hop single and, of coz, others are breathing through the wound.

Cassper, who always manages to attract trolls, no matter what he puts out, had to take to Twitter to remind his “haters” that he doesn't care for their “educated opinions”.

The one thing I really didn't miss with hip-hop is the “educated opinions”. All of a sudden y'all n***as got something to say about what the game needs.”

The rapper made it known that he wasn't here for their thoughts on his moves and advised them to keep quiet and watch him do his thing.

“Well, y'all had two years to do it and dololo. So shut the f*** up and watch us or get busy! Y'all talk too much!”

His single got a lot of love and Tsibipians couldn't stop singing the rapper's praises for the visuals that accompanied the music.

Watch the music video below:

MORE

'Smitten' Cassper takes his shot with Zozibini Tunzi

Cassper is 'craving' Miss Universe more than we crave payday
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Chasing clout or a publicity stunt? Twitter divided over Cassper Nyovest's outfit choice for #Somhale's wedding

Cassper Nyovest did not stick to the theme at Somizi and Mohale's wedding and Twitter is trying to make sense of it all.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'It was my fault': Somizi takes the blame for Cassper's wedding outfit moemish

'It was not his fault, it was mine'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Twitter dubs Cassper 'disrespectful' for not wearing all-white to #Somhale's wedding

Twitter: Cassper is disrespectful! Cassper: Jwalo le tlo etsa jwang?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle and AKA are serious co-parenting goals TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie 'divorces' sister Kelly Khumalo with a scathing letter TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | AKA talks about how excited he was when he met DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X