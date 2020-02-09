TshisaLIVE

Hibernation & study: How Nambitha Ben-Mazwi prepared for schizophrenia role

‘I studied the illness, spoke to someone suffering from it and realised that it all lies in the eyes’

09 February 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is nailing her role as Shaqueesha in 'The Queen'.
Image: Instagram/Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Hailed night after night for delivering a convincing performance as the schizophrenic Shaqueesha in The Queen, actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has revealed how she hibernated from social media and threw herself into the role.

As her character unfolds on the popular telenovela, Nambitha has kept her fans up to date with what it took to pull off such an intriguing performance.

She shared on Instagram recently that even though the episodes were shot last year, she found it difficult to bring herself to watch the storyline unfold.

“Last week's scenes were difficult to watch. I struggled last year when I shot this storyline. Purely because I devote my all in how I prepare and completely throw myself into becoming (the character).”

Nambitha explained that for her to give a convincing performance she had to study the illness and engage with someone suffering from it.

“You can imagine the journey of becoming a paranoid schizophrenic. I went on social media hibernation and threw myself in. I studied the illness, spoke to someone suffering from it and realised that it all lies in the eyes.”

Nambitha also acknowledged the love and feedback she continues to receive on social media and is glad she can bring awareness to an illness that's rarely spoken about.

“Seeing your feedback honouring my work has made it so worthwhile. More so, those who have now reached out to me who are seeking help in unravelling a similar illness.

“Thank you Ferguson Films and #MLASA for allowing me the opportunity to showcase my craft while changing lives. And yes, this is only the beginning of you guys seeing the true thespian that I am. The world is about to witness.”

Meanwhile, her performances have left many stanning on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

