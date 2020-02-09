TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Demi-Leigh and Tim meet the pope in Rome

09 February 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Demi-Leigh joined husband Tim Tebow on his "Night to Shine" tour.
Image: Via Demi-Leigh Tebow's Instagram

Not only is she one of the most beautiful women in the world, but former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow also has one of the biggest hearts.

It's only been a couple of weeks since the SA-born beauty queen and US athlete Tim Tebow tied the knot, but the couple are already on a tour of Europe giving back.

Demi joined Tim in Albania and Italy this week for a series of "Night to Shine" events. The events are held to pamper people with disabilities, making them the stars of the show at a glitzy, prom-like dinner.

Demi shared a series of snaps and videos of herself at the event in Albania on social media, while Tim shared some of them at the event in Rome.

The happy couple also took some time off to see the sights, visiting the Amphitheatre of Durrës in Albania and St Peter's Basilica in Rome.

But a real highlight of the trip was meeting the pope. 

"Shared the beautiful highlights from last night’s first-ever Night to Shine in Rome with Pope Francis! " Demi wrote of the experience.

We stan the "royals" of giving back!

