SNAPS | Demi-Leigh and Tim meet the pope in Rome

Not only is she one of the most beautiful women in the world, but former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow also has one of the biggest hearts.

It's only been a couple of weeks since the SA-born beauty queen and US athlete Tim Tebow tied the knot, but the couple are already on a tour of Europe giving back.

Demi joined Tim in Albania and Italy this week for a series of "Night to Shine" events. The events are held to pamper people with disabilities, making them the stars of the show at a glitzy, prom-like dinner.

Demi shared a series of snaps and videos of herself at the event in Albania on social media, while Tim shared some of them at the event in Rome.