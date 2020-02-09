SNAPS | Demi-Leigh and Tim meet the pope in Rome
Not only is she one of the most beautiful women in the world, but former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow also has one of the biggest hearts.
It's only been a couple of weeks since the SA-born beauty queen and US athlete Tim Tebow tied the knot, but the couple are already on a tour of Europe giving back.
Demi joined Tim in Albania and Italy this week for a series of "Night to Shine" events. The events are held to pamper people with disabilities, making them the stars of the show at a glitzy, prom-like dinner.
Demi shared a series of snaps and videos of herself at the event in Albania on social media, while Tim shared some of them at the event in Rome.
#NightToShine 2020 is here! So grateful to kick off year 6 here in Albania with amazing honored guests. Throughout the week, I’ll be sharing some behind-the-scenes in Stories and social, stay tuned!Appreciate all the love & prayers... Night to Shine 2020 let’s go!! Thank you to our Global Partners of Night to Shine: @ars_rescuerooter and @1sharehealth
The happy couple also took some time off to see the sights, visiting the Amphitheatre of Durrës in Albania and St Peter's Basilica in Rome.
But a real highlight of the trip was meeting the pope.
"Shared the beautiful highlights from last night’s first-ever Night to Shine in Rome with Pope Francis! " Demi wrote of the experience.
We stan the "royals" of giving back!