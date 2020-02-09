WATCH | Connie Ferguson turns up the heat in workout videos
Actress and fitness guru Connie Ferguson is serving some serious body goals at the gym.
She took to Instagram recently to post videos of workouts with her sister that will give you chest pains. Don't embarrass yourself by trying to train like her because you might end up in hospital, begging for oxygen!
Clearly, the Fergusons are not playing games when it comes to fitness goals and a healthy lifestyle.
Her dedication and stamina in the workout videos are on another level.
This is evidence that a family that works out together stays together!
Check the videos:
. Coach @sinalonokele563 of @fightclubsa @westsidefightclub_new added resistance to a lot of the exercises we did in this session, making them harder to do but more effective than just regular moves. Did you know that resistance training has health benefits like: - improved muscle strength and tone, which can help protect your joints from injury. - maintaining flexibility and balance, which can help you remain independent as you age. - weight management and increased muscle-to-fat ratio – as you gain muscle, your body burns more kilojoules when at rest. . Tough session! @astoshiah commentary throughout was hilarious!🤣🤣🤣 But as usual we pushed each other and got through like #CHAMPS!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth ❤️
. The #squad was limited to @axoli_m and myself this Saturday so the #champ @xolisani_nomeva decided to be a good sport and join us for the drills. One minute hits with 10 second breaks in between!😩😩😩 Definitely more hectic than it looks in the video! We were all panting and sweating bullets at the end, but because we’re crazy like that, went outside and ran for 20 minutes!😳 That’s how you nail a #suicidesaturday 😬 You are literally “dead” after the session!😰😰😰 @xolisani_nomeva and @axoli_m You two are definitely my muses! #dreamsquad #squadgoals 💪🏾❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongistgenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth ❤️
. I went to gym yesterday thinking I was going to box and do my usual #mondaymove for you guys, but alas! My #CHAMP @xolisani_nomeva had other ideas! 😩🤨 This video is a series of exercises that we HIT for a minute or so, and immediately went onto the resistant band stand and sprinted for 1 minute the first round, and 30 seconds the next four rounds! Ouch!😭😭😭 So the order was.... . - 4 Basketball side run drills, touching the cone at each end - 15 dumbbell punches each arm - 5 push up push down flies - Cone knee up right side run - Forward sprint, touch cone, backwards sprint - Cone knee up left side run - Ladder forward jump squat drill - 1 minute resistance band forward sprint (30 sec round 2 to 5) @astoshiah and I must be suckers for punishment because we still did abs after!😫 Refer to stories to see which ones! #rentpaidandthensome 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️ . #iconniecfit #fitisthenewcool #strongisthenewsexy #mindbodyspirithealth ❤️