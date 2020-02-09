TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Khanyi Mbau's steamy new music video with Tebogo will leave you sweating

09 February 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Khanyi Mbau and her bae Tebogo turn up the heat in her new music video.
Khanyi Mbau and her bae Tebogo turn up the heat in her new music video.
Image: Khanyi Mbau/ Vevo

Khanyi Mbau has reminded fans why she remains a queen with her latest music video.

The sexy video, for her single Ubusuku Bonke, dropped recently and has already amassed nearly 80,000 views.

It begins with Khanyi sitting on a bed seductively, before moving to scenes where her boyfriend Tebogo Lerolo is kissing her neck in a sports car.

Khanyi later dances for her bae in the bedroom - and even pulls off a scorpion kick!

Fans are sweating over the video and have been flooding social media with reactions to the sauce being served.

Cava the video:

MORE:

Tebogo to Khanyi: You've surpassed every test to become Mrs Lerole

It seems dude is ready to make Khanyi his wife.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | When Khanyi & Tebogo have a good time, issa freaking good time!

Khanyi, Tebogo and co. are literally what people mean they say they are the "life of the party".
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Love-back: is it ever a good idea to get back together with your ex?

We chat with a relationship expert to find out the pros and cons of reuniting with an old flame
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle and AKA are serious co-parenting goals TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie 'divorces' sister Kelly Khumalo with a scathing letter TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | AKA talks about how excited he was when he met DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X