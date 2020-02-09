WATCH | Ntando Duma’s daughter is already leadership at age 2

Forget the government, Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocka's daughter, Sbahle, is all the leadership we need.

The two-year-old is already an internet sensation with her appearances in several videos posted by her parents, and melted hearts this week when Ntando posted an exchange she had with Sbahle before school.

Sitting in the car together, Ntando asked Sbahle how she was doing in several languages.

Sbahle handled most of them like a champ, responding with a smile and loads of energy.

She also gave her mom a high five and kisses.