WATCH | Ntando Duma’s daughter is already leadership at age 2
Forget the government, Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocka's daughter, Sbahle, is all the leadership we need.
The two-year-old is already an internet sensation with her appearances in several videos posted by her parents, and melted hearts this week when Ntando posted an exchange she had with Sbahle before school.
Sitting in the car together, Ntando asked Sbahle how she was doing in several languages.
Sbahle handled most of them like a champ, responding with a smile and loads of energy.
She also gave her mom a high five and kisses.
The other day, parked outside school, ready to start the day! My Leadership..♥️😍 pic.twitter.com/HD8bdhXhIU— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) February 4, 2020
Sbahle's confidence had the internet stannin HARD and followers flooded Ntando's page to gush over the nation's bundle of joy.
That’s beautiful Ntando . Our beautiful Sbahle is so intelligent ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— HlengiweMkhaliphi (@HhMkhaliphi) February 4, 2020
I love the fact that you keep telling kuth muhle. Teaching her about self-love asemncani🥰 You’re really making this motherhood thing look easy♥️♥️— sweet melanin🍯🍫 (@Nomusa_NaBongwe) February 4, 2020
Meanwhile, the “future president” is already winning at this whole school thing and learning to share sunshine with all those she meets.