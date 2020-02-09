TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ntando Duma’s daughter is already leadership at age 2

09 February 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle, is the cutest!
Image: Via Instagram

Forget the government, Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocka's daughter, Sbahle, is all the leadership we need.

The two-year-old is already an internet sensation with her appearances in several videos posted by her parents, and melted hearts this week when Ntando posted an exchange she had with Sbahle before school.

Sitting in the car together, Ntando asked Sbahle how she was doing in several languages.

Sbahle handled most of them like a champ, responding with a smile and loads of energy.

She also gave her mom a high five and kisses.

View this post on Instagram

We were ready for Monday..💃🏿💕📚🏫

A post shared by Sbahle Mlungu ✨ (@sbahlemzizi) on

Sbahle's confidence had the internet stannin HARD and followers flooded Ntando's page to gush over the nation's bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, the “future president” is already winning at this whole school thing and learning to share sunshine with all those she meets.

View this post on Instagram

Day 10 📚 school out. ♥️

A post shared by Sbahle Mlungu ✨ (@sbahlemzizi) on

View this post on Instagram

Mood eClassini💃🏿

A post shared by Sbahle Mlungu ✨ (@sbahlemzizi) on

View this post on Instagram

Day 15 📚💋

A post shared by Sbahle Mlungu ✨ (@sbahlemzizi) on

View this post on Instagram

Day16 📚♥️👑

A post shared by Sbahle Mlungu ✨ (@sbahlemzizi) on

