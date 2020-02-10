Could it be a publicity stunt? Zandie and Kelly Khumalo's 'divorce' keep fans restless
Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her sister Kelly Khumalo have both deleted the scathing "divorce" letter from their social media accounts, which has raised red flags for fans who suspect it may have been a publicity stunt.
The Khumalo sisters made headlines and topped the trends list last week after Zandie announced she was distancing herself from her sister. She said she had decided to love Kelly "from a distance" for various reasons.
This after Kelly released a statement earlier in the week in response to reports that claimed Zandie's husband, Mhlo Gumede, had allegedly embezzled R15,000 from a KwaZulu-Natal-based events organiser using Kelly's name and brand.
Zandie said she found Kelly's statement to be “haphazard, premature and unnecessary”.
Since the publishing of the now-deleted statement, their fans have been pleading with the sisters to make peace and rather take their conflict back into the privacy of their own homes. Others felt the sisters may be playing the "tasteless" game of controversial PR stunts, and bombarded their comment sections with questions.
Here are some of the fan reactions expressing their doubt about the whole saga.
Divorcing your sibling is a thing? Zandile and Kelly Khumalo bayasjwayela, this seems like a publicity stunt.— 16 August👑 (@Star_Mojaki) February 7, 2020
I think Zandile and Kelly Khumalo are pulling a Cassper Nyovest to promote her reality show and her new single... pic.twitter.com/ppZTKESscw— Camron Troy (@KingKilla013) February 7, 2020
Lol! Yep and Kelly Khumalo go like I'm not gonna address anything on Twitter pls catch my first episode on the 2nd of March (whenever her show starts) to address this matter! And we all run to her first episode for umgozi o ngekho 😂. And Zandile is pushing her new singles 😂. https://t.co/vA9PXhPsad— Spirituality 🌌✨🌠. (@T_Buyi) February 7, 2020
Meanwhile, the sisters seem to have said all they had to say about the matter.
Despite questions and advice about their "divorce" flooding their comment sections, both sisters are seemingly living their best lives sans each other.
Zandie is all about her upcoming song and clubbing.
"I hardly ever leave the house if I'm not working but last night I went out to support one of the most genuine souls I have ever met @djhappygalsa, and she delivered a killer set as per norm," Zandie captioned a video of herself having fun.
Big sister Kelly has been continuing with her super mom life and promoting her upcoming gospel concert.
"This has got to be the most exciting thing I’ve done in my entire life since the Gospel In Me Concert. Come and worship with me on 26 March 2020," Kelly said.