Could it be a publicity stunt? Zandie and Kelly Khumalo's 'divorce' keep fans restless

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her sister Kelly Khumalo have both deleted the scathing "divorce" letter from their social media accounts, which has raised red flags for fans who suspect it may have been a publicity stunt.

The Khumalo sisters made headlines and topped the trends list last week after Zandie announced she was distancing herself from her sister. She said she had decided to love Kelly "from a distance" for various reasons.

This after Kelly released a statement earlier in the week in response to reports that claimed Zandie's husband, Mhlo Gumede, had allegedly embezzled R15,000 from a KwaZulu-Natal-based events organiser using Kelly's name and brand.

Zandie said she found Kelly's statement to be “haphazard, premature and unnecessary”.