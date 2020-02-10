TshisaLIVE

Could it be a publicity stunt? Zandie and Kelly Khumalo's 'divorce' keep fans restless

10 February 2020 - 12:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sisters Kelly Khumalo (left) and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede have deleted a 'divorce' letter and the reaction to it on Instagram.
Sisters Kelly Khumalo (left) and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede have deleted a 'divorce' letter and the reaction to it on Instagram.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her sister Kelly Khumalo have both deleted the scathing "divorce" letter from their social media accounts, which has raised red flags for fans who suspect  it may have been a publicity stunt.

The Khumalo sisters made headlines and topped the trends list last week after Zandie announced she was distancing herself from her sister. She said she had decided to love Kelly "from a distance" for various reasons. 

This after Kelly released a statement earlier in the week in response to reports that claimed Zandie's husband, Mhlo Gumede, had allegedly embezzled R15,000 from a KwaZulu-Natal-based events organiser using Kelly's name and brand.

Zandie said she found Kelly's statement to be “haphazard, premature and unnecessary”.

Zandie 'divorces' sister Kelly Khumalo with a scathing letter

Zandie Khumalo vs Kelly Khumalo... is actually HECTIC!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Since the publishing of the now-deleted statement, their fans have been pleading with the sisters to make peace and rather take their conflict back into the privacy of their own homes. Others felt the sisters may be playing the "tasteless" game of controversial PR stunts, and bombarded their comment sections with questions.

Here are some of the fan reactions expressing their doubt about the whole saga.

Meanwhile, the sisters seem to have said all they had to say about the matter.

Despite questions and advice about their "divorce" flooding their comment sections, both sisters are seemingly living their best lives sans each other.

Zandie is all about her upcoming song and clubbing.

"I hardly ever leave the house if I'm not working but last night I went out to support one of the most genuine souls I have ever met @djhappygalsa, and she delivered a killer set as per norm," Zandie captioned a video of herself having fun.

Big sister Kelly has  been continuing with her super mom life and promoting her upcoming gospel concert. 

"This has got to be the most exciting thing I’ve done in my entire life since the Gospel In Me Concert. Come and worship with me on 26 March 2020," Kelly said.

View this post on Instagram

Grace🖤 #ILookToYou☝🏾

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

Kelly Khumalo distances herself from alleged scam

Kelly Khumalo only has one booking manager and he's not Mhlo Gumede.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zandie's scathing 'divorce' from her sister Kelly Khumalo in 5 fire quotes

Zandie Khumalo claims that Kelly needs help and is toxic
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Brandy praises Kelly & Zandie Khumalo

Brandy was bowled over by Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's talent.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Sonia Mbele turns up the heat on beach vacay TshisaLIVE
  3. Cedric Fourie claps back at troll: I’m an LGBTQI+ ally. I’m not gay TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Shauwn Mkhize and Sbahle Mpisane's dance moves will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Are funerals reality show material? MaMkhize splits Twitter! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X